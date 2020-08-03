Here’s a sneak peek at Beyond Meat’s first broadcast TV commercial
Beyond Meat’s latest campaign features two of the celebrities who promote the plant-based brand and marks a milestone for the company, as it will run as its first broadcast tv spot.
The campaign is voiced by actress Octavia Spencer, who became a Beyond Meat brand ambassador this year. She is heard, but not seen, in the campaign. The video features quick shots of people including runningback Todd Gurley, shown as he lifts weights. Gurley became a brand ambassador in 2019 and is also an investor in the company.
The spot includes a variety of clips shown while Spencer poses questions, beginning with “what if we took this cow off the table, and just made friends with her?” A mix of questions follow, ending with the lines “what if just taking the animal out of the meat made us and our planet healthier? What if we all Go Beyond?”
“We want to show people how small actions collectively can make a big impact,” Chief Marketing Officer Stuart Kronauge said in a statement.
Beyond Meat has used the line “Go Beyond” before, including in video ads. But this marks the brand’s broadcast TV debut. On Monday, the spot is set to air during the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz NBA game on Spectrum Sportsnet, a regional sports network. It is then slated to air Tuesday night during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on the YES Network. The campaign will also run nationally on select ViacomCBS channels and on connected TV platforms.
The campaign comes from Mythology, which began working with Beyond Meat in December 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project was shot primarily in Australia, with additional shots pulled in from stock footage, Beyond Meat stated.
It comes as Beyond Meat has seen rapid growth, including during the coronavirus pandemic, as more placements in retail stores have helped mitigate the impact of restaurant closures. Most recently, Beyond Meat announced that its Beyond Burger product is available at grocery stores in Canada, and, back in the U.S., breakfast items made with its Beyond Breakfast Sausage are available at Wawa stores. And on the restaurant side of the business, KFC expanded the test of Beyond Chicken to Southern California in July.
Beyond Meat, which also has a 30-second version of the spot, is set to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4.