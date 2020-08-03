CMO Strategy

Here’s a sneak peek at Beyond Meat’s first broadcast TV commercial

Octavia Spencer voices the spot, which also features NFL running back Todd Gurley
By Jessica Wohl. Published on August 03, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Bankrupt XFL football league bought by group including The Rock

Beyond Meat’s latest campaign features two of the celebrities who promote the plant-based brand and marks a milestone for the company, as it will run as its first broadcast tv spot.

The campaign is voiced by actress Octavia Spencer, who became a Beyond Meat brand ambassador this year. She is heard, but not seen, in the campaign. The video features quick shots of people including runningback Todd Gurley, shown as he lifts weights. Gurley became a brand ambassador in 2019 and is also an investor in the company.

The spot includes a variety of clips shown while Spencer poses questions, beginning with “what if we took this cow off the table, and just made friends with her?” A mix of questions follow, ending with the lines “what if just taking the animal out of the meat made us and our planet healthier? What if we all Go Beyond?”

“We want to show people how small actions collectively can make a big impact,” Chief Marketing Officer Stuart Kronauge said in a statement.

Beyond Meat has used the line “Go Beyond” before, including in video ads. But this marks the brand’s broadcast TV debut. On Monday, the spot is set to air during the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz NBA game on Spectrum Sportsnet, a regional sports network. It is then slated to air Tuesday night during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on the YES Network. The campaign will also run nationally on select ViacomCBS channels and on connected TV platforms.

Related Articles
Impossible Burger enters 2,100 Walmart stores across the U.S.
Jessica Wohl
Here’s how KFC is marketing its updated Beyond Meat faux chicken in two markets
Jessica Wohl
Beyond Meat campaign stars investor and NBA star Kyrie Irving
Jessica Wohl
How the rise of 'flexitarians' is powering plant-based foods
Jessica Wohl

The campaign comes from Mythology, which began working with Beyond Meat in December 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project was shot primarily in Australia, with additional shots pulled in from stock footage, Beyond Meat stated. 

It comes as Beyond Meat has seen rapid growth, including during the coronavirus pandemic, as more placements in retail stores have helped mitigate the impact of restaurant closures. Most recently, Beyond Meat announced that its Beyond Burger product is available at grocery stores in Canada, and, back in the U.S., breakfast items made with its Beyond Breakfast Sausage are available at Wawa stores. And on the restaurant side of the business, KFC expanded the test of Beyond Chicken to Southern California in July.

Beyond Meat, which also has a 30-second version of the spot, is set to report second-quarter results on Aug. 4.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Bankrupt XFL football league bought by group including The Rock

Bankrupt XFL football league bought by group including The Rock
Bojangles revs up its brand with a new look and Dale Earnhardt Jr. ads

Bojangles revs up its brand with a new look and Dale Earnhardt Jr. ads
The Week Ahead: Disney, Nielsen, MDC report earnings and July jobs report arrives

The Week Ahead: Disney, Nielsen, MDC report earnings and July jobs report arrives

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Global group launches effort to focus on diversity deficit in U.K. advertising

Global group launches effort to focus on diversity deficit in U.K. advertising
Amazon’s reduced marketing and expanded grocery delivery business result in sales surge

Amazon’s reduced marketing and expanded grocery delivery business result in sales surge
Molson Coors boosts marketing as live sports return

Molson Coors boosts marketing as live sports return
Impossible Burger enters 2,100 Walmart stores across the U.S.

Impossible Burger enters 2,100 Walmart stores across the U.S.