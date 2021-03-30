CMO Strategy

IRI hires Google heavy hitter to be CEO, just as marketers grapple with Google's new cookieless world

Incoming CEO Kirk Perry is also a Procter & Gamble alum once seen as a leading candidate to become CEO there
By Jack Neff. Published on March 30, 2021.
Kirk Perry, CEO, IRI.

Research and analytics firm IRI has recruited a heavy hitter from Google with deep roots at Procter & Gamble Co. as its new CEO.

Kirk Perry, who’s been president of global client and agency solutions at Google since 2013, working with the biggest clients and agencies, is set to arrive in May. Prior to Google, Perry spent more than two decades at P&G, most recently as president of global family care. He was also previously a VP of U.S. operations and North America marketing. Perry's departure from P&G came as a surprise, given that he was widely seen by insiders as a leading candidate to eventually become CEO there.

The move comes as IRI and its marketer clients work to deal with the loss of cookies and other personal identifiers from Google Chrome and develop workarounds for targeting customers and evaluating marketing effectiveness.

Perry also sits on the boards of J.M. Smucker Co. and e.l.f. Cosmetics, the latter led by fellow P&G alum Tarang Amin.

He succeeds Andrew Appell, CEO of IRI since 2012, who was praised in a statement by IRI Chairman Jeffrey Ansell (a P&G alum who worked closely with Perry there), for having transformed the company and partnering with clients.

Perry, said Ansell, is “an impressive, well-respected leader whose background makes him uniquely suited to understand both the evolving needs of our clients and the power of harnessing data, insights and technology.”

“I look forward to building on IRI’s success, market position and competitive advantages to deepen its connection with clients,” Perry said.

At Google, Perry among other things, helped develop the customer teams that worked closely with big clients like P&G and helped guide their transition to digital marketing.

Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

