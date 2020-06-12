Johnson & Johnson to roll out a Band-Aid in several shades for racial diversity
Johnson & Johnson will have a Band-Aid—several of varying shades, actually—for racial diversity, as it plans to launch a new multi-tone pack of bandages. But the new lines won’t arrive until next year, and it won’t be the first time it’s been tried.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Band-Aid said: “We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the black community. We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin.”
In an email, a spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson Consumer Cos. said Band-Aid plans to launch a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of brown in its most popular style, Flexible Fabric, next year.
The Instagram post elicited numerous comments along the lines of “what took so long?” for a brand that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this month. In 2005, actually, Band-Aid did launch a line with multiple skin tones called Perfect Blend, but it was discontinued “due to lack of interest,” the spokeswoman said, adding: “We are excited to bring back a similar product with improved comfort and flexibility.”
Band-Aid also sells Clear Strips, designed for use by people with a variety of skin tones, she said. And the brand sells a 120-count Family Pack that includes light and dark shades. Other brands, including Tru-Colour and Curad also market bandages for varying skin tones.
Another theme in Instagram comments for Band-Aid was: “Give money.” While the brand itself hasn’t made any philanthropic pledge in recent weeks, J&J Chairman-CEO Alex Gorsky did last week pledge $10 million over three years for “fighting racism and injustice in America.”