Kraft Heinz Canada ‘crowdsauces’ three new condiment mashups
Heinz, the brand that introduced mayonnaise-and-ketchup hybrid “mayochup” to the world three years ago, has combed the farthest reaches of the internet to crowdsource—or, as it says, “crowdsauce”—three new mashup condiments exclusively available in the Canadian market: “tarchup,” “wasabioli” and “hanch.”
Kraft Heinz Canada’s new Crowdsauced campaign, led by Canadian creative agency Rethink, extends the company’s relatively recent tradition of releasing unique flavor combinations and marks the first time inspiration for such products has come directly from the public rather than from inside Heinz HQ (although the rollout of its original “mayochup” creation was influenced by a series of Twitter polls).
“There’s a lot of appetite for Heinz mashups as consumers continue to explore bolder and more unique flavor pairings,” says Daniel Gotlib, associate director of brand building and innovation at Kraft Heinz Canada, citing the previous successes of Heinz’s “mayochup” and “mayoracha” condiments.
The company’s U.S. website currently lists half a dozen such flavor combinations—some more self-explanatory than others—including “mayomust,” “kranch” and “honeyracha.”
“Surprisingly, there is a lot of social conversation about condiment mashups and we saw an opportunity to work with our fans in creating mashups that are inspired by them,” he adds. The limited-edition Canadian sauces all have roots in years-old web posts, which Rethink curated before Kraft Heinz greenlit mass production.
“Tarchup,” a blend of tartar sauce and ketchup, was first dreamed up in a 2010 tweet by Toronto-based Twitter user Arianne Young. Wasabi-and-aioli combo “wasabioli” comes from a wedding forum post by a woman named Emma, asking about removing a stain from her mother’s dress. And “hanch,” made up of hot sauce and ranch, originates from a four-year-old Reddit post in which user Deep from Vancouver shared the recipe while looking to enhance a pizza order. Kraft Heinz says it has compensated all three contributors for their ideas.
While the trio of mashup condiments has been slowly trickling onto Canadian store shelves over the past couple of weeks, Heinz’s Crowdsauced campaign officially goes live on a Canada-wide scale today with an animated video that gives the backstory of the products “sourced from the most random corners of the internet.”
In addition to the video, the Crowdsauced campaign also includes out-of-home, social and integrated influencer components. It’s anchored by a dedicated website where Canadian consumers are invited to learn more about the company’s latest hybrid sauces and the intrepid social media users who inspired them.
