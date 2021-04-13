Kraft Mayo lays it on thick in its first campaign from Wieden+Kennedy NY
Kraft Mayo leans into the premise that not everyone loves mayonnaise in its first new advertising since 2017.
The brand’s first work from Wieden+Kennedy New York, called “The Mayo of Mayonnaise,” uses quick videos to showcase mayo, and admits that it’s not a condiment beloved by all.
“Some people don’t like velvety smooth Kraft Mayo,” the voiceover says in one spot as the white spread is being slathered on a piece of bread. “That’s OK, let them live their dry, mayo-less lives. Seems like a them problem to us.”
“Mayo is one of the most polarizing condiments on grocery store shelves,” Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz, said in a statement. “As the Mayo of Mayonnaise, Kraft Mayonnaise wants to stand up for mayo lovers, one sandwich at a time.”
Kraft Mayo’s campaign is the latest in a string of efforts by mayonnaise makers to get people to use more of the condiment or entice those who perhaps enjoy mustard or other condiments. Notably, Unilever’s Hellmann’s brand ran a Super Bowl spot starring Amy Schumer as the Fairy Godmayo in a campaign that suggests using mayo as a way to use leftovers, thereby reducing food waste.
Duke’s Mayonnaise, a smaller brand owned by Sauer Brands Inc., spread its marketing wings in 2020 when it began sponsoring two football games in North Carolina last year, the Duke’s Mayo Classic and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. And last week, Duke’s announced new products including four flavored mayos, such as Bacon & Tomato.
Mayo isn’t the only condiment trying to gain diners’ attention. French’s recently teamed up with Chef Tom Colicchio to try to get people to switch from mayo to its yellow mustard, in a “MustSwitch” effort.
After social media-driven efforts earlier this year, Kraft Mayo is using a broader approach. The “Let Them Eat” spot ends with a close-up of the completed sandwich, which includes layers of mayo, lunchmeat and bacon, presumably from Kraft Heinz sibling brand Oscar Mayer.
A second spot lays it on even thicker. As lots of mayo is spread on bread, the voiceover suggests that the phrase “velvety smooth mayo” may make some people uncomfortable, then repeats the phrase again.
“The first thing that struck us when we started this project was how much conversation already exists online around mayonnaise,” Liz Lee, strategy director at Wieden+Kennedy NY, said in a statement. While a majority of Americans like mayo, said Lee, “a small group of haters was making a good amount of noise.”
The Kraft Mayo campaign isn’t the only sandwich-focused marketing from Kraft Heinz this week. On Monday, Kraft Singles began a giveaway of incense that smells like grilled cheese, to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day. That campaign comes from VMLY&R.
Kraft Mayo was already making a push to win over mayo haters. Ahead of Valentine’s Day this year, it had a giveaway with two jars where one was full of mayo and the other was empty, for couples where one person didn’t like the condiment. And in late March, it set up a hotline to help people overcome “mayophobia” with ads reminiscent of late-night infomercials.