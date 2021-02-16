Marketing execs won’t return to travel until at least June: ANA study
With vaccines rolling out, however slowly, travel companies are looking to a time when business executives return to the skies. Yet according to a recent survey from the Association of National Advertisers, that’s not happening anytime soon.
The majority of executives who responded to the survey, or 76%, said their companies do not currently allow business travel. And fewer than 4% of respondents expect that to change before May. More respondents, or 13%, said travel might pick up by June; 23% said by July, and 30% said by August.
Though air travel for business meetings has “suffered dramatically,” there are some positive signs ahead, according to Bob Liodice, ANA CEO.
“The good news is that most companies are anticipating an uptick in travel later this year, and that number increases gradually into the fall months,” he said in a statement.
Last month, organizers for the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity said they plan to move forward with an in-person event this June, despite the ongoing pandemic and lack of mass public vaccination assurances. Many ad agencies have said they are still restricting employee travel.
The pandemic has wreaked havoc on airline brands as consumers stay home, avoiding both personal and business travel. United Airlines recently announced its creative account is in review as it plans to adjust marketing messaging amid the rapidly changing environment.
More than half, or 55%, of those surveyed by the ANA said they do not want to travel for business or pleasure. Most said that “being immunized” or “having broad distribution of the coronavirus vaccine” would help change their minds.
The travel survey was conducted between Jan. 18 to 29 among both ANA members and nonmembers, with 1,632 participating.