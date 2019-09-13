Matthew McConaughey drives through a purple cloud in his latest for Lincoln
Matthew McConaughey is back with another eccentric Lincoln ad. The actor, who’s been appearing in quirky ads for the Ford-owned brand for five years, in a new spot emerges from a purple cloud driving the Aviator SUV.
The campaign, called "Fresh Take," will start with takeovers on Twitter and YouTube. It will make its broadcast debut during the Notre Dame vs. New Mexico football game at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC.
The TV ad by WPP’s Hudson Rouge was directed by award-winning director Johan Renck, whose credits include "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead." It features McConaughey in a surreal setting surrounded by smoke with exotic colors.
"The name refers to our fresh take on movement and highlights how different we are from our competitors," Eric Peterson, Lincoln marketing communications manager, said in a statement Friday. "We don't focus on such aggressive, over-the-top performance. When you're in a Lincoln Aviator, we want the whole experience to simply make you feel better."
Lincoln used music performed by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for the ad.
Saturday also marks the start of the 2020 Aviator's "experiential" U.S. tour, which runs through November and will visit 11 cities, including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, New York and Los Angeles.
The new Aviator crossover offers two powertrains. The standard twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 engine delivers 400 hp and 415 pound-feet of torque. The Grand Touring hybrid powertrain delivers 494 hp combined and 630 pound-feet of torque combined.
Sarah Kominek is a reporter for Automotive News. Ad Age contributed to this report.