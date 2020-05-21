CMO Strategy

Michelob Ultra dubs Peyton Manning’s face into ‘Caddyshack’ for Woods-Mickelson match

The deepfake stunt is part of the brew’s marketing plans for Sunday’s match that also features Manning and Tom Brady
By E.J. Schultz. Published on May 21, 2020.

Peyton Manning's face on Ted Knight's character in 'Caddyshack.'

Credit: Michelob Ultra via Twitter

With more endorsement deals than you can count, Peyton Manning’s face has been pretty much everywhere for years. And now, he’s in “Caddyshack.”

Michelob Ultra this week released a video on social media that used so-called deepfake technology to superimpose the retired quarterback's face into a scene from the classic 1980 movie. His mug replaces the face of the Judge Elihu Smails character played by Ted Knight. The video—which is expected to be followed with Manning in other scenes—is part of the brew’s marketing around this weekend’s televised golf event pitting Manning and Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The Anheuser-Busch InBev brew is among several presenting sponsors of the event, dubbed “Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Charity,” that will be held at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida and be simulcast across TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN on May 24 at 3 p.m. Turner Sports reported earlier this month that it had sold out commercial inventory for the event, which comes amid a dearth of live sports. Capital One has the title sponsorship, with Audi and Progressive joining Ultra as presenting sponsors. Presenting partners are paying around $5 million for the sponsorships, Ad Age reported in early May, citing people familiar with the matter.

Michelob Ultra’s plans also include three TV ads that will run during the event. The spots show a man meticulously cleaning a souped-up golf beer cart stocked with nothing but Ultra. The cart, which will be integrated into Turner’s coverage of the event, will be given away via a sweepstakes conducted on social media. Ultra also promises to give away six-packs to fans, via a rebate, if any of the golfers makes a hole-in-one.

The campaign comes from Wieden+Kennedy New York, which recently began working on Ultra alongside FCB, which has held the account for years.

The Manning videos are reminiscent of an ad American Express debuted in 2004 from Ogilvy & Mather that showed Tiger Woods playing the Bill Murray’s greenskeeper character, Carl Spackler, from the movie—although that ad did not use deepfake tech, which is a more recent innovation.

 

“I haven’t seen the ad so I can’t comment,” Ricardo Marques, VP of Michelob Ultra, said in an interview when asked about the American Express ad. “I am very, very pleased with what the team at Wieden was able to do. You really feel like it was Peyton. From a production standpoint, it’s so well done, it delivers exactly what we were looking for.”

The TV ads were shot just a few days ago in Orlando, Florida, he says. They come as brands are still struggling to get new work into production while adhering to social-distancing rules enforced during the pandemic. Notably, only one actor appears in Ultra’s ad. “We had a minimal crew on site—10 people all wearing masks—the rest of the crew was here in New York via Zoom, directing the shoot,” Marques says.

Related articles
Turner Sports sells out of commercial time in Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson rematch for COVID-19 relief
Jeanine Poggi
What advertisers have planned for the NFL’s first ‘virtual draft’
E.J. Schultz
How storytelling keeps Turner Sports connected with fans
Ad Age Studio 30
How Fox Sports is keeping advertisers calm in the absence of live sports
Jeanine Poggi
What does TV viewing look like for advertisers on a weekend in March with no live sports?
Jason Damata

Ultra is banking on big ratings for Sunday’s broadcast, which fills a golf void and includes four of the biggest names in pro sports. “Sports fans are starved for live sports. I think it’s fair to say this will be an extremely successful  event—not only from an entertainment standpoint, but also speaking about the charitable component,” Marques says, referring to a $150,000 donation the brand is making to the American Red Cross.

The PGA Tour has been on hiatus since the Players Championship was halted on March 12 after the tournament’s first round as concerns grew about the coronavirus. The Tour is scheduled to get back to action on June 8, but at least the first four tournaments will be closed to the general public. 

Sunday’s event comes two years after Turner organized a pay-per-view match between Woods and Mickelson that was also sponsored by Capital One. Turner charged viewers $20 for the 2018 event, which was shown on outlets including DirectTV and U-verse, as well as the Bleacher Report Live platform. But Turner was forced to give refunds due to a glitch on the Bleacher Report site.

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

VW of America’s marketing VP is out after nine months

VW of America’s marketing VP is out after nine months
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Procter & Gamble backs effort to address pandemic's toll on Hispanics

Procter & Gamble backs effort to address pandemic's toll on Hispanics
VW pulls Instagram post derided for racial overtones

VW pulls Instagram post derided for racial overtones
Millennials 'killed' these products, but COVID-19 brought them back

Millennials 'killed' these products, but COVID-19 brought them back
Lowe's topped Home Depot thanks to advertising and geography

Lowe's topped Home Depot thanks to advertising and geography
Walmart cuts marketing and closes Jet as costs surge faster than sales

Walmart cuts marketing and closes Jet as costs surge faster than sales
Retail asks Congress for help in national TV campaign

Retail asks Congress for help in national TV campaign