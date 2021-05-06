CMO Strategy

New Nike spot encourages ‘giving it a shot, even though your shot is garbage’

Campaign may be especially relatable for those returning to athletic activities after COVID laziness
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 06, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
General Mills Global CMO Ivan Pollard leaves amid organizational overhaul

After a year in which many people sat on the couch and binge-watched TV instead of pursuing athletic endeavors, it’s doubtful that the majority of Americans are currently at their physical peak. Nike is ready for them, though, with a new campaign that celebrates the joy in the act of trying rather than of only succeeding.

The 60-second spot, “Play New,” shows well-known athletes trying out sports for which they are not known. Basketball star Sabrina Ionescu attempts to play tennis, while sprinter Dina Asher-Smith takes a swing at golf. The video also shows singer/songwriter Rosalía taking a stab at archery. (Spoiler alert: she doesn’t hit the bullseye.)

“Here’s to going for it … and being terrible. Here’s to giving it a shot, even though your shot is garbage,” a voiceover says. After showing the athletes enjoying themselves, the voiceover concludes, “You know what doesn’t suck? Trying to do something you’ve never done before.”

Related articles
Peloton admits mistake, recalls treadmills
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How SoulCycle hopes to tempt back riders after a year of health-club declines
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Why so many brands are revamping loyalty programs
Adrianne Pasquarelli

“The reason we are encouraging people to ‘Play New,’ is to celebrate that notion of getting back to the joy of discovering and trying something for the first time—the joy of letting loose a little bit,” said Melanie Auguste, Nike’s VP of global brand marketing, in a statement.

Nike worked with Wieden+Kennedy on the film. While the spot does not end with the sportswear giant’s regular “Just Do It” tagline, a spokeswoman said the tagline continues to be the essence of the brand. Nike’s “You Can’t Stop Sport” spots released last year also excluded “Just Do It.”

Along with the anthem spot, Nike will release stories featuring Nike athletes talking about sports. Nike worked with R/GA on the series. The brand is also introducing augmented reality Snapchat lenses where consumers can try new sports virtually, along with a TikTok series of creators trying new things.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

General Mills Global CMO Ivan Pollard leaves amid organizational overhaul

General Mills Global CMO Ivan Pollard leaves amid organizational overhaul
Ali Wong is a talking beer can in Coors' newest pitch for its organic brew

Ali Wong is a talking beer can in Coors' newest pitch for its organic brew
Sweetgreen teams up with tennis star Naomi Osaka for post-pandemic rally

Sweetgreen teams up with tennis star Naomi Osaka for post-pandemic rally
What consumers think of new Mother's Day marketing tactics, including opt-out options

What consumers think of new Mother's Day marketing tactics, including opt-out options
Peloton admits mistake, recalls treadmills

Peloton admits mistake, recalls treadmills

The U.S. Army's animated ad series aims to close the 'relatability gap' with Gen Z

The U.S. Army's animated ad series aims to close the 'relatability gap' with Gen Z
Watch Procter & Gamble's long-delayed Olympics effort

Watch Procter & Gamble's long-delayed Olympics effort
This Cinco de Mayo, brands raise money for the struggling restaurant industry

This Cinco de Mayo, brands raise money for the struggling restaurant industry