CMO Strategy

Odd brand swag alert: Expedia gives away 3D-printed replicas of Joe Jonas’ hand

The hands will be painted blue and numbered, as the online travel agency attempts to reconnect with travelers
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Mars Wrigley sues online stores for selling Medicated Skittles, Starburst Gummies

Joe Jonas lends a hand to the brand.

Credit: Expedia

As it seeks to reverse a sales slide brought on by the pandemic, Expedia is taking a literal approach to the term “helping hand.” The online travel agency teamed up with singer Joe Jonas on a collaboration that includes the distribution of 3D-printed replicas of Jonas’ hand.

Unlike more-notable hands like Thing from Addams Family, the Expedia versions are stationary and do not actually help with tasks like planning trips or feather-dusting the house.

The limited-edition hands, which are numbered and painted blue, will be given to the first 250 customers who ask for them.

Credit:
Expedia

Expedia says the idea for the odd swag arose from its Travel Companions Report, a study that found that 60% of Americans say they need a “helping hand” when booking travel now compared with before COVID-19. Jonas is involved because he travels a lot.

The push is part of Expedia’s new brand overhaul, a makeover that includes an expensive ad campaign starring Rashida Jones, as it seeks to reverse the losses from the pandemic.

Expedia Group, which owns its namesake Expedia brand as well as Orbitz and HomeAway, reported a 67% decline in revenue to $920 million in the fourth quarter, along with a loss of $2.7 billion. While many consumers are thinking about travel and beginning to book, such planning has yet to send travel brands back into the black. We’ll see what help the new hands provide.

Related articles
How travel ad spending and revenue tumbled more than 60% in 2020, and why industry sees recovery on the horizon
Bradley Johnson
JetBlue parts ways with MullenLowe, ending 11-year relationship
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Expedia banks on biggest campaign in years and user experience overhaul to spur travel rebound
Adrianne Pasquarelli
How Princess Cruises is trying to stay top of mind as ships remain grounded
Ann-Christine Diaz

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Mars Wrigley sues online stores for selling Medicated Skittles, Starburst Gummies

Mars Wrigley sues online stores for selling Medicated Skittles, Starburst Gummies
Florida and Washington data privacy laws die over disputes about right to sue

Florida and Washington data privacy laws die over disputes about right to sue
How SoulCycle hopes to tempt back riders after a year of health-club declines

How SoulCycle hopes to tempt back riders after a year of health-club declines
Barbie wants to help kids emerge from lockdown with social skills and empathy

Barbie wants to help kids emerge from lockdown with social skills and empathy
Pepsi builds virtual eatery in food delivery apps so diners can pair orders with the cola

Pepsi builds virtual eatery in food delivery apps so diners can pair orders with the cola
Extra channels Celine Dion in new ad celebrating return to normalcy (and buying gum)

Extra channels Celine Dion in new ad celebrating return to normalcy (and buying gum)
Brands seize on Cinco De Mayo, Star Wars Day and Mother’s Day: The Week Ahead

Brands seize on Cinco De Mayo, Star Wars Day and Mother’s Day: The Week Ahead
Unilever plots 'Crypto Scents' deodorant, while Dunkaroos, Dole and Don Julio drop NFTs: Trending

Unilever plots 'Crypto Scents' deodorant, while Dunkaroos, Dole and Don Julio drop NFTs: Trending