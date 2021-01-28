CMO Strategy

Patrón teams up with Marcus Graham Project to foster diverse creative talent

The Bacardi-owned tequila brand will recruit a dozen rookie creatives of color to work on its core marketing
By Ethan Jakob Craft. Published on January 28, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
COVID boosts mental health marketing, softens stigma
Credit: Hector Guerrero/Bloomberg

Patrón Tequila has entered into a new collaboration with the Marcus Graham Project to nurture diverse creative talent in an extension of its “More Than Tequila” initiative, which was launched last year to uphold the brand’s commitment to fostering diversity and racial equity.

Working with the Texan nonprofit’s iCR8 Boot Camp, a program that has been providing early career opportunities for Black ad land aspirants since 2009, Patrón will recruit 12 up-and-coming creatives from underrepresented backgrounds to gain hands-on experience alongside its core marketing team.

Slated to begin in April, the Boot Camp will see the dozen young creatives work on sustainability and product messaging for the Bacardi-owned tequila brand, with the stated objective of bringing the bulk of participants on board after the program concludes. 

“Our goal is to create a pipeline of full-time hires,” says Adrian Parker, Patrón’s global VP of marketing. “This is the launch of what will be a long-term commitment.”

“The journey to equality is as much an organizational journey as it is an individual one,” he adds, nothing that the brand has long stood for translating its values into change-making actions.

Related articles
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Ad Age Staff
Patrón marketing VP on why it’s the Lady Gaga of tequila
E.J. Schultz
How the ad world can make real, lasting change in the fight against racism
Ad Age and Creativity Staff

Thinking back 20 years to the early days of his marketing career, Parker, who is Black, says he remembers often being the only person of color working on a shoot or assigned to a campaign—a much-too-low figure he hopes Patrón can help make obsolete for future generations of marketers.

“There’s no shortage of Black talent in the ad industry,” he reiterates; just a lack of business leaders who are willing to put in the effort to recruit, and retain, a diverse creative workforce.

“We were excited to learn that Adrian was once in the same shoes as the young leaders that we serve and train through our program, and he reached out to learn more about how he could support our efforts,” says Larry L. Yarrell II, the Marcus Graham Project’s co-founder and chief operating officer.

“Particularly with the type of year that we experienced in 2020,” which saw countless brands and agencies take stock of their in-house diversity, or lack thereof, “it is necessary that we not only continue with our program, but that we remain bullish about our mission and reach,” he adds.

On average, the annual iCR8 Boot Camp—which has netted a roster of corporate sponsors over the years including Apple, Facebook, Google and Beats by Dre—has a top-notch track record, with 96% of program graduates landing jobs upon completion.

Applicants interested in this year’s Patrón-sponsored Boot Camp can apply via the Marcus Graham Project’s website until Feb. 14.

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ethan Jakob Craft

Ethan Jakob Craft is a reporter who divides his time between New York City and Toronto, covering marketing as it intersects with pop culture, design, media and more. He can be found on Twitter @ethanjakobcraft.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

COVID boosts mental health marketing, softens stigma

COVID boosts mental health marketing, softens stigma
Beyond Meat and PepsiCo team up to develop plant-based snacks and drinks

Beyond Meat and PepsiCo team up to develop plant-based snacks and drinks
What Pepsi’s deal with a Fox game show says about the soda’s new marketing approach

What Pepsi’s deal with a Fox game show says about the soda’s new marketing approach
Anchor Brewing Co. gets a redesign for its 125th anniversary

Anchor Brewing Co. gets a redesign for its 125th anniversary
Citi sticks with Justin Thomas despite homophobic slur

Citi sticks with Justin Thomas despite homophobic slur
Spike Lee directs celebrity campaign for International WELL Building Institute

Spike Lee directs celebrity campaign for International WELL Building Institute
The Week Ahead: Facebook and McDonald’s report earnings and Denzel Washington flick comes to HBO Max

The Week Ahead: Facebook and McDonald’s report earnings and Denzel Washington flick comes to HBO Max
DiGiorno bakes pizza ‘Pi’ Super Bowl stunt, and Etsy basks in glow of Bernie’s mittens: Trending

DiGiorno bakes pizza ‘Pi’ Super Bowl stunt, and Etsy basks in glow of Bernie’s mittens: Trending