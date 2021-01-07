Shopify permanently shuts down Trump e-commerce stores following riots
Trump loyalists will no longer be able to buy their MAGA gear online, at least not through the president’s official e-commerce sites operated by Shopify. Following the riots and chaos unleashed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the popular platform for online sales operations stated it permanently shut down all of its Trump-affiliated stores.
“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause,” according to a statement.
A sokeswoman said Shopify has terminated all of its stores affiliated with the president. "When merchants violate our [Acceptable Use Policy] and are terminated from our platform, they’re not permitted back," she added. These websites include shop.donaldjtrump.com and trumpstore.com. As of Thursday midday, both site addresses resulted in an unavailable message for visitors.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on the shutdown.
While the Trump-affiliated Shopify sites are down, consumers can still buy gear including hats, flags and Christmas tree ornaments emblazoned with the name on Amazon. The Seattle-based ecommerce giant did not return a call requesting comment about the sale of such merchandise on its platform.
Many brands paused marketing on Wednesday as the nation watched in disbelief as supporters stormed the capital and invaded congress. On Thursday, Facebook announced it is blocking Trump’s account on its sites until his term finishes later this month.