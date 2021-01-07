CMO Strategy

Shopify permanently shuts down Trump e-commerce stores following riots

Online operator said it does not ‘tolerate actions that incite violence’
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on January 07, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
KFC and McDonald’s launches confirm chicken sandwiches are still having a moment

Trump loyalists will no longer be able to buy their MAGA gear online, at least not through the president’s official e-commerce sites operated by Shopify. Following the riots and chaos unleashed in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the popular platform for online sales operations stated it permanently shut down all of its Trump-affiliated stores.

“Shopify does not tolerate actions that incite violence. Based on recent events, we have determined that the actions by President Donald J. Trump violate our Acceptable Use Policy, which prohibits promotion or support of organizations, platforms or people that threaten or condone violence to further a cause,” according to a statement. 

A sokeswoman said Shopify has terminated all of its stores affiliated with the president. "When merchants violate our [Acceptable Use Policy] and are terminated from our platform, they’re not permitted back," she added. These websites include shop.donaldjtrump.com and trumpstore.com. As of Thursday midday, both site addresses resulted in an unavailable message for visitors.

Related articles
What to call Capitol extremists, and brands choose silence: Thursday Wake-Up Call
I-Hsien Sherwood
Watch The Lincoln Project’s ‘Flag of Treason’ video
Simon Dumenco
Brands pause marketing activities as chaos erupts in nation’s capital
E.J. Schultz

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the shutdown.

While the Trump-affiliated Shopify sites are down, consumers can still buy gear including hats, flags and Christmas tree ornaments emblazoned with the name on Amazon. The Seattle-based ecommerce giant did not return a call requesting comment about the sale of such merchandise on its platform.

Many brands paused marketing on Wednesday as the nation watched in disbelief as supporters stormed the capital and invaded congress. On Thursday, Facebook announced it is blocking Trump’s account on its sites until his term finishes later this month.

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

KFC and McDonald’s launches confirm chicken sandwiches are still having a moment

KFC and McDonald’s launches confirm chicken sandwiches are still having a moment
Burger King overhauls its design with a retro-meets-modern take on its 1969 logo

Burger King overhauls its design with a retro-meets-modern take on its 1969 logo
Brands pause marketing activities as chaos erupts in nation’s capital

Brands pause marketing activities as chaos erupts in nation’s capital
CVS hires IBM exec for new chief customer officer role overseeing marketing

CVS hires IBM exec for new chief customer officer role overseeing marketing
NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino appointed Ad Council chair

NBCU’s Linda Yaccarino appointed Ad Council chair

Kia unveils new brand logo and slogan

Kia unveils new brand logo and slogan
Behind the high-stakes vaccine marketing effort

Behind the high-stakes vaccine marketing effort
Macy's closing 45 more stores this year, including high-profile Chicago location

Macy's closing 45 more stores this year, including high-profile Chicago location