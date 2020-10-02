CMO Strategy

Trending: TikTok fuels Fleetwood Mac, Ocean Spray, and Farmville is put out to pasture

The week’s biggest moves, hits and misses
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 02, 2020.
Credit: TIkTok user @420Doggface208

Winners

Fleetwood Mac and Ocean Spray are both getting some juice from TikTok. A clip showing a man drinking the cranberry juice while longboarding to “Dreams” has caught fire on the video service. The New York Post notes that the video helped send the old song up the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart (it placed No. 28 as of early Friday afternoon.) No word yet on any Ocean Sales sales spike—but it can’t hurt. Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac tweeted its approval.

Losers

It was a rough week for the travel and tourism industry. Disney laid off 28,000 workers in its U.S. resort business, while United Airlines and American Airlines are planning to lay off a total of 32,000 workers.

Out to pasture

Remember Farmville? The Facebook game from Zynga was once so popular that brands jumped in, like this branded farm McDonald’s made back in 2010. But with Facebook no longer supporting Adobe Flash Player by the end of the year, Farmville's Facebook version is going away. We’ll leave the last word to The Guardian which notes in an obituary of sorts for the game that “it didn’t appeal to spotty teenagers in smelly bedrooms. They didn’t think it was much of a game at all, since no one was annihilated by androids. Even the turkeys were made ready for Thanksgiving by gently plucking their feathers rather than violence. This was a dreamworld, and it appealed to mums who could play the game at home with their children.”

“Big tech are the Robber Barons of the 21st century”—Republican Senator Ted Cruz during a committee meeting this week in which senators voted to subpoena the CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Twitter.

913,500 (and counting): The number of times people have watched Jason Derulo dance and sing Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" with Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes on his head for the brand's #CTCVoiceBox challenge on TikTok.

##ad I wanna dance with some CTC. Join me & other mystery stars in the ##CTCVoiceBox challenge on 10/2. Grab a box & sing along @cinnamontoastcrunchreal

♬ I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston

On the Move

Fintech bank Dave has hired Jonathan Mildenhall, the marketing veteran with stints at Airbnb and Coke under his belt, as chief marketing officer, in charge of brand and growth marketing, and customer experience. Mildenhall remains chair of his brand consultancy TwentyFirstCenturyBrand. The CMO role is newly created for the banking app, which counts Mark Cuban as an investor.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

