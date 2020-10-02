Trending: TikTok fuels Fleetwood Mac, Ocean Spray, and Farmville is put out to pasture
Winners
Fleetwood Mac and Ocean Spray are both getting some juice from TikTok. A clip showing a man drinking the cranberry juice while longboarding to “Dreams” has caught fire on the video service. The New York Post notes that the video helped send the old song up the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart (it placed No. 28 as of early Friday afternoon.) No word yet on any Ocean Sales sales spike—but it can’t hurt. Meanwhile, Fleetwood Mac tweeted its approval.
Losers
It was a rough week for the travel and tourism industry. Disney laid off 28,000 workers in its U.S. resort business, while United Airlines and American Airlines are planning to lay off a total of 32,000 workers.
Popular
Ad Age readers cannot get enough political ads—and dogs. This post about an ad touting Joe Biden as the dog lovers’ candidate was our most popular post this week. Two other pro-Biden political ads drew tons of eyeballs—this one and this one. But our non-political top vote-getter (i.e. eyeballs) was our look at how Uncle Ben’s rebranding could have gone further.
Out to pasture
Remember Farmville? The Facebook game from Zynga was once so popular that brands jumped in, like this branded farm McDonald’s made back in 2010. But with Facebook no longer supporting Adobe Flash Player by the end of the year, Farmville's Facebook version is going away. We’ll leave the last word to The Guardian which notes in an obituary of sorts for the game that “it didn’t appeal to spotty teenagers in smelly bedrooms. They didn’t think it was much of a game at all, since no one was annihilated by androids. Even the turkeys were made ready for Thanksgiving by gently plucking their feathers rather than violence. This was a dreamworld, and it appealed to mums who could play the game at home with their children.”
Tweet of the week
Quote of the week
“Big tech are the Robber Barons of the 21st century”—Republican Senator Ted Cruz during a committee meeting this week in which senators voted to subpoena the CEOs of Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Twitter.
Number of the week
913,500 (and counting): The number of times people have watched Jason Derulo dance and sing Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" with Cinnamon Toast Crunch boxes on his head for the brand's #CTCVoiceBox challenge on TikTok.
On the Move
Fintech bank Dave has hired Jonathan Mildenhall, the marketing veteran with stints at Airbnb and Coke under his belt, as chief marketing officer, in charge of brand and growth marketing, and customer experience. Mildenhall remains chair of his brand consultancy TwentyFirstCenturyBrand. The CMO role is newly created for the banking app, which counts Mark Cuban as an investor.