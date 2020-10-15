CMO Strategy

Watch Bud Light’s ode to the cardboard sports fan

The brew has fun with the reality of sports stadiums filled with cardboard-cutout look-alike fans
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 15, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

It is a depressing sign of the times: Real sports fans everywhere are being replaced with cardboard cutouts inside stadiums as teams operate amid social-distancing restrictions. Now, Bud Light is having a little fun with the lifeless fan replacements.

In a new ad from Wieden+Kennedy New York, a cardboard cutout New York Giants fan becomes ambulatory, setting off an adventure in which he is scared out of the stadium by a real-life worker, gets stuck on a bus windshield, is trampled on by pedestrians, and nearly meets his fate on the way to a recycling plant before he falls off the truck in front of a loft apartment building—that happens to be the home of his real-life look-alike with whom he shares a Bud Light (one beer is real and one is cardboard).

The ad, released today, will run on TV on Sunday during NFL games.

Related articles
NFL Playbook: Tracking how brands are marketing around an uncertain season
Ad Age Staff
Bank of America and Bud Light campaigns celebrate MLB's long-awaited return
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Bud Light Seltzer will ask social media to pick which Post Malone spot to air during the Super Bowl
E.J. Schultz

In this article:

Thumbnail
E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the Assistant Managing Editor, Marketing at Ad Age and covers beverage, automotive and sports marketing. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics, and the Island Packet in South Carolina. He has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the Jesse H. Neal Awards, the Association of Capitol Reporters and Editors, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, the South Carolina Press Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors. A native of Cincinnati, Schultz has an economics degree from Xavier University and a masters in journalism from Northwestern University.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice

A regularly updated blog tracking brands' responses to racial injustice
Senior shoppers are the new brand battlefields as loyalties fray during COVID

Senior shoppers are the new brand battlefields as loyalties fray during COVID
Home Depot breaks with Richards Group following founder’s racist remarks

Home Depot breaks with Richards Group following founder’s racist remarks
Panera Bread becomes the first chain to highlight climate-friendly choices

Panera Bread becomes the first chain to highlight climate-friendly choices
Suggestive Kraft Mac & Cheese campaign vanishes after backlash

Suggestive Kraft Mac & Cheese campaign vanishes after backlash

How comic books make mid-level marketers into heroes and bot fraud a fun topic

How comic books make mid-level marketers into heroes and bot fraud a fun topic
GM's ad blitz for new Hummer EV includes World Series, Twitch and NBC's 'The Voice'

GM's ad blitz for new Hummer EV includes World Series, Twitch and NBC's 'The Voice'
Unilever's SheaMoisture showcases Black women's diversity and its efforts to help their businesses

Unilever's SheaMoisture showcases Black women's diversity and its efforts to help their businesses