CMO Strategy

Wendy's and PETA offer divergent takes on America’s meat shortage in print ads

Wendy’s explains its fresh beef shortage with its ‘Where’s the Beef?’ tagline while PETA says ‘no one needs meat’
By Jessica Wohl. Published on May 11, 2020.

The slowdown in U.S. meat processing due to COVID-19, which has led to shortages for some restaurants and retailers, has now also driven two marketers to spend on ads about the topic.

Wendy’s and PETA are clearly not in the same camp about what the meat industry slowdown means for consumers, yet both felt the urge to get their point across in Sunday’s New York Times.

Wendy’s is facing limited shortages of fresh beef at a few of its restaurants. After discussing the matter with Wall Street last week, on May 10 it ran an ad on the back of the business section of The New York Times. The full-page ad, found on page 12 of the business section and online, says “Where’s the Beef?” in a nod to its 1980s campaign. While the original tagline was meant as a dig to competitors with smaller burgers, it’s now being used when diners find Wendy’s locations lacking burgers.

In the ad, Wendy’s says it believes “fresh beef is the only way to make a great-tasting hamburger, even in a national beef shortage.” Wendy’s campaign comes from VMLY&R, with Spark Foundry on media. Wendy’s also ran the ad on social media and some details are included on its site. And while Wendy's is definitely on team hamburger, as its ad asserts, it is also working on plant-based products it will launch “at the appropriate time,“ CEO Todd Penegor said last week.

Credit:
Wendy's

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, meanwhile, declared in all caps, “America: it’s time to move away from meat” with its full-page ad on page 10 of Sunday's Times. The ad, which was created in-house, includes a large image of a cow in muck—PETA says it’s a cow on a dairy farm—and suggests the U.S. meat industry’s “factory farms and slaughterhouses are as filthy as ‘wet markets’ anywhere in the world,” a reference to the market in Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus was found in 2019.

PETA’s ad also says that “a meat shortage isn’t a food shortage.” It comes after President Donald Trump in late April signed an executive order about the slaughterhouse slowdowns and closures. The legalese in the order is a bit murky, so here’s a take on it from Daniel Hemel in The Washington Post.

PETA said it was running similar ads in newspapers including the Post and the Los Angeles Times and plans to have one in the Washington Examiner this week.

Credit:
PETA

 

 

Related articles
Wendy’s burgers missing from ads as the ‘Where’s the Beef?’ chain finds fresh beef in short supply
Jessica Wohl
Wendy’s pulls back on breakfast marketing and withdraws financial forecasts due to COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Chase pulls elephant ad campaign after pressure from PETA
Adrianne Pasquarelli
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Ad Age Staff

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau. She focuses on the packaged food and restaurant industries. Jessica joined Ad Age after writing about food for the Chicago Tribune's business section. She began her journalism career at Reuters, where she covered the world's largest retail chains and consumer products companies.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Under Armour delays payments to some of its athlete endorsers

Under Armour delays payments to some of its athlete endorsers
A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus

A regularly updated list tracking marketers' response to coronavirus
Retail group including Amazon, CVS promotes US Postal Service in new campaign

Retail group including Amazon, CVS promotes US Postal Service in new campaign
Wendy’s burgers missing from ads as the ‘Where’s the Beef?’ chain finds fresh beef in short supply

Wendy’s burgers missing from ads as the ‘Where’s the Beef?’ chain finds fresh beef in short supply
AB InBev cuts media spending as coronavirus keeps bars closed

AB InBev cuts media spending as coronavirus keeps bars closed
Peloton has become so popular during pandemic, it doesn't need marketing

Peloton has become so popular during pandemic, it doesn't need marketing

Potbelly gives stressed-out parents parking spots for sanity, silence and sustenance

Potbelly gives stressed-out parents parking spots for sanity, silence and sustenance
For $39 to $89, Frontier Airlines will let passengers keep their distance

For $39 to $89, Frontier Airlines will let passengers keep their distance