What all marketers can learn from d-to-c stars Billie, Rockets of Awesome, Allbirds, Third Love and more
Few trends have upended the retail landscape as much as the rise in direct-to-consumer brands. Many of these digitally native brands did not exist a decade ago, yet they’re challenging the old ways of doing business and winning over consumers with their witty marketing, streamlined business models and value-driven products.
Large marketers are paying close attention. They’re acquiring up-and-coming d-to-c brands or creating their own.
TV networks, too, are hoping to cash in on the trend as d-to-c brands direct more dollars—as much as $3.8 billion last year, according to VAB—to the TV ad marketplace.
On Sept. 9, Ad Age Next: D-to-C will bring together the leaders in the brands challenging retail today to discuss their evolving marketing, how they use data, and why “traditional” isn’t always the best strategy when it comes to retail in 2019. Some highlights to look forward to:
Five years ago, a hot new brand challenging the traditional retail landscape was a disruptor. Now, consumers barely bat an eye. As the d-to-c field becomes more crowded, it’s imperative that brands differentiate beyond the same sans serif designs with fresh marketing in order to stay ahead of the pack. Hear from Georgina Gooley, co-founder of two-year-old women’s brand Billie and Zak Normandin, founder and CEO of Iris Nova, the parent of beverage company Dirty Lemon, about how that’s possible in today’s crowds.
Julie Channing, VP of marketing at trendy footwear brand Allbirds, will take the stage to discuss the company’s evolution from unknown sneaker to the Nike competitor worn by the likes of Silicon Valley venture capitalists and Cindy Crawford.
Attendees will discover how data is more than just a buzzword when it comes to the marketing prowess of brands such as ThirdLove, Rockets of Awesome and Hippo.
Is d-to-c played out? Andrea Hippeau, principal at Lerer Hippeau, the venture capital firm behind well-known brands such as Casper and Glossier, will discuss the changing needs of startups as larger marketers adopt a d-to-c mentality.
Other confirmed speakers include:
Rachel Bogan, partner, product management at Work & Co.; Aisea Laungaue, partner and chief strategy officer at Anomaly Los Angeles; Roseann Montenes, VP of precision, performance and strategic audience sales partnerships at A&E Networks; Brian Norris, senior VP of direct-to-consumer sales at NBCUniversal; Karen Phillips, executive VP of ad solutions at Viacom; Scott Tannen, founder and CEO of Boll & Branch.
To register for the event, which will be held on Sept. 9 at Convene in Midtown Manhattan, click here.