This week's agency moves, hires and partnerships: November 12, 2019
Virtue hired Susie Lyons as head of strategy, North America. She joins from DDB New York, where she was head of strategy, leading on clients including Kroger, Capital One, Unilever and the Tribeca Film Festival. Prior to that, she was VP, marketing strategy at Lifetime Network and has held positions at agencies including Deutsch L.A., 180 L.A., David and Goliath, Team One and Hill Holiday.
Sid Lee promoted Cam Levin to chief creative officer in the U.S., overseeing efforts in Seattle, New York and Los Angeles. Previously, he has worked in TV and entertainment at MTV and Vice and with brands including Guinness, Adidas and Mini. He has also written and directed for Justin Timberlake, Tom Cruise and Sacha Baron Cohen.
Hill Holliday media agency Trilia hired Katerina Sudit as chief media officer. She joins from Havas Media in New York, where she was president, leading a team of 500 media planners. Previously, she was U.S. CEO at WPP’s L’Agence Plus and has held senior roles at Starcom, MediaCom and Mindshare, working with clients including Unilever, Bacardi, Delta, the NFL, Procter & Gamble and CVS.
Work & Co hired Jason Meil as managing director, business development, a new role for the agency. Lindsay Liu and Mai Nguyen have both been promoted to managing director, growth. Most recently, Meil was at the consultancy G100 and has held positions at Dreamworks and National Geographic and led the San Francisco office of Method.
Havas International hired Lizzie Nolan as EVP, managing director for strategy and insights. She joins from BBH Asia Pacific, where she was head of integrated strategy. Prior to that, she held positions at MediaCom U.K. and Singapore and was head of strategic planning at Procter & Gamble.
Leviathan hired Adrienne Rehm as associate director of strategic partnerships and Brittany McCullars as senior producer. Previously, Rehm led marketing for RXBar's strategic accounts business and spent five years in marketing at Herman Miller. McCullars joins from Agency EA, where she worked with clients including AOL, Hilton, Intuit, Samsung and Under Armour.
Imagination hired Justin Baird as APAC head of technology. Previously, he was managing director of R&D technology and innovation at Accenture, built a text-to-singing robot at Hanson Robotics and led innovation at Google, working on projects like Google Underwater Street View.
Nashville agency GS&F promoted Emilie Guthrie to vice president and director of account management, Patrick Sherry to vice president and director of business development, Kristin Nelson to director of public relations and Evanne Lindley to director of interactive products and services.