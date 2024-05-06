72andSunny’s Lauren Smith on Adobe’s ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and why creativity is essential

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, our guest editor Lauren Smith, executive creator director at 72andSunny, writes about Adobe and celebrating creativity at the height of the pandemic.

It’s 2020. I’m three months pregnant. In a dark conference room with some clients and a few creatives remote-shooting from L.A. to our set build in Prague two days after Trump has shut the borders for travel from Europe due to the novel coronavirus. There have been some hard pivots and intense scrambling to make this shoot actually happen. Once upon a time, the production department at 72andSunny called themselves “possibility makers”—and it was ever so true here.

The director, Antoine Bardou-Jacquet, waltzed with glee (and a mask!) around his set with a video village an ocean away. We all sent prayers to the advertising gods for a strangely prescient and thankfully meticulous pre-viz.

We were shooting a 60-second commercial for Adobe Photoshop, the vanguard for creative technology that was enjoying brand love for the first time in its history. One of the clients at the time proclaimed, “Our funnel is upside down,” and so we entered with a brand campaign for the software. No one really cares too much how the sausage is made, but it had been a journey and the journey would continue. Pre-pandemic, the challenges had been the usual: winning over all the interested parties at Adobe, some rebriefing when priorities changed, a determination on our side for relentless creativity at every iteration. But post-pan, we were in a creative industry in crisis.

First, the shoot (see above).