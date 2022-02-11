Behind Adidas' bare-breasted sports bra campaign from TBWA

Adidas' brand purpose

“As a creative director, we always hope to create work that impacts culture for real change," said Annie Chiu, creative director at TBWA\Neboko. "For women in sport, there is still a long way to go, but it’s steps like this that opens the door for more. In seeing this campaign, I hope that all women look at the Breast Gallery and have the same epiphany I had, ‘my body is normal and it’s perfect just the way it is.’”

“Staying true to Adidas' purpose, ‘Sport has the power to change lives,’ this campaign will hopefully have a positive impact, helping women feel seen and finally accepted in sport, no matter their body shape or size," added Natalia Forster, business director at the agency.

While opinion might be divided on the Adidas post, there is no doubt that it has got people talking about Adidas sports bras. The original tweet has over 25,000 likes so far and more than 14,000 retweets.



Brands including Playboy also responded. Advertising industry commentators have also weighed in on the issue, including MakeLoveNotPorn founder and former BBH exec Cindy Gallop, who called it "entirely justified" in an article in the Wall Street Journal.

Baring all

Adidas' move comes after several other brands have shown bare-breasted women in online videos recently, as advertisers get more open about showing the human body and bodily functions. Frida Mom highlighted the trials of breastfeeding in an ad last year that showed women's bare breasts (although the broadcast version, which ran during the Golden Globes, covered them up somewhat) and baby products brand Tommee Tippee also openly showed breastfeeding in an online spot.

And, going back a little further, Adidas' rival Nike launched a print campaign for sports bras in 1999 that also showed women topless—although at least one publisher requested Nike cover the nipples in issues that would appear on newsstands.



Another social post in the Adidas campaign shows marks women have on their skin after removing sports bras and includes the line “The best part of your workout shouldn't be taking your sports bra off.”



TBWA\Neboko also created a video that shows women wearing the new collection while working out, featuring diverse and inclusive casting. The tagline is “Support is everything.”