Amazon’s Francois Lee on fitting in by not fitting in

The senior manager, streaming TV upfront and U.S. agency development, writes about how ‘what doesn’t fit can reshape the outcome’
By Francois Lee. Published on May 20, 2024.
Effectv’s Dawn Lee Williamson on the power of cultural storytelling

Francois Lee.

Credit: Courtesy of Francois Lee

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Francois Lee, senior manager, streaming TV upfront and U.S. agency development at Amazon, writes about why “success does not hinge on fitting into a category.”

Growing up in Hong Kong with a mixed Chinese-French heritage, I grappled with the concept of fitting in. Our household mostly spoke English and I grew up speaking fluent Cantonese. However, with my mixed-race appearance, my fluent Cantonese often caught my fellow Hong Kong natives by surprise. For the countless times I had to explain my background, I should have just worn a T-shirt that read “I speak Cantonese”!

This early experience taught me that fitting in is subjective and the inability to fit into predefined categories can serve as a profound lesson in self-acceptance and adaptability—qualities that proved valuable as I took on an advertising career in New York.

Finding your voice can manifest in many forms. I started in media advertising at the tail end of the ’90s. Coming from a culture that tends to be more reserved and speaks only when spoken to, I had to learn to insert my voice in a more vocal American corporate environment. I still remember my first corporate lunch where I scarcely uttered a word! While I built my assertiveness, I sought additional outlets to write and participate in industry forums, and I am deeply grateful for my managers who helped me discover my voice through various avenues. It is perfectly acceptable if you are not the most outspoken, fluent or articulate person in the room, or if you have a noticeable accent. There are other paths to inclusion.

Seeking representation matters. I did not know this early on in my career, as there was no awareness of DEI back then. There were few Asian leaders in advertising at the time and I had to take the initiative to seek diverse perspectives in the industry. As my career progressed, I started to value going to conferences, networking and building relationships. What I discovered was that while no one shared my exact background, many had their own diverse background or unique origin stories that fueled their success. This reaffirmed my belief that career success is attainable for all regardless of your background. Success does not hinge on fitting into a category. 

Leading through inclusiveness. This is a lesson I came to appreciate as I took on leadership roles. The importance of inclusion and diversity of opinion cannot be overstated. My most impactful work would not have materialized without a range of perspectives and inputs. While our industry is making strides in terms of hiring and fostering diversity within teams and leadership, cultivating diverse perspectives in daily practice is still a work in progress. Leaders who can effectively harness consistent diverse input will be best positioned to steer their team for success. What doesn’t fit can reshape the outcome.

Media and advertising is going through rapid transformation, making this an exciting time in our industry. My advice to aspiring professionals is don’t worry about fitting in—focus on not fitting in. Embrace your uniqueness as a source of strength to bring diversity to deliver creativity and success.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

