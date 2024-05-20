Amazon’s Francois Lee on fitting in by not fitting in

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Francois Lee, senior manager, streaming TV upfront and U.S. agency development at Amazon, writes about why “success does not hinge on fitting into a category.”

Growing up in Hong Kong with a mixed Chinese-French heritage, I grappled with the concept of fitting in. Our household mostly spoke English and I grew up speaking fluent Cantonese. However, with my mixed-race appearance, my fluent Cantonese often caught my fellow Hong Kong natives by surprise. For the countless times I had to explain my background, I should have just worn a T-shirt that read “I speak Cantonese”!

This early experience taught me that fitting in is subjective and the inability to fit into predefined categories can serve as a profound lesson in self-acceptance and adaptability—qualities that proved valuable as I took on an advertising career in New York.

Finding your voice can manifest in many forms. I started in media advertising at the tail end of the ’90s. Coming from a culture that tends to be more reserved and speaks only when spoken to, I had to learn to insert my voice in a more vocal American corporate environment. I still remember my first corporate lunch where I scarcely uttered a word! While I built my assertiveness, I sought additional outlets to write and participate in industry forums, and I am deeply grateful for my managers who helped me discover my voice through various avenues. It is perfectly acceptable if you are not the most outspoken, fluent or articulate person in the room, or if you have a noticeable accent. There are other paths to inclusion.