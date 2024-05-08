Bernice Chao on creating a community for Asians in the ad industry

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, our guest editor Lauren Smith turns the spotlight to longtime creative Bernice Chao, who writes about co-founding global nonprofit organization Asians in Advertising.

Growing up as a second-generation Taiwanese American, the prevailing narrative emphasized pursuing a traditional, secure career path—typically in medicine, law or engineering. In my household, like many others, the importance of a solid education and a stable profession was paramount. Thus, my inclination toward art and creativity felt like an outlier, a deviation from the expected trajectory.

Reflecting on my journey, I now realize the rarity of my path into the creative field. Often, I found myself as the sole representative of various demographics: female, minority, Asian—and, now, a mother. This isolation led to challenges in voicing my opinions and advocating for myself, hindered by cultural barriers and workplace stereotypes.

In 2019, an opportunity arose to collaborate with four other Asians professionally—an experience that sparked the idea of creating a supportive community within the industry. We envisioned a platform for professional growth through networking, speaking engagements and panels. However, entrenched cultural norms of humility, hierarchy and harmony initially stymied our efforts. Were we, as Asians, even deserving of carving out our own space?