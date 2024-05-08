Creativity News

Bernice Chao on creating a community for Asians in the ad industry

How Asians in Advertising has cultivated a robust platform for empowerment and advocacy
By Bernice Chao. Published on May 08, 2024.
Gift Article
Gift Article. 10 Remaining As a subscriber, you have 10 articles to gift each month. Gifting allows recipients to access the article for free.
READ THIS NEXT   
Brand filmmaker Stevo Chang on taking a direct stand against discrimination

Members of Asians in Advertising gather for a group photo.

Credit: Courtesy of Bernice Chao.

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, our guest editor Lauren Smith turns the spotlight to longtime creative Bernice Chao, who writes about co-founding global nonprofit organization Asians in Advertising.

Growing up as a second-generation Taiwanese American, the prevailing narrative emphasized pursuing a traditional, secure career path—typically in medicine, law or engineering. In my household, like many others, the importance of a solid education and a stable profession was paramount. Thus, my inclination toward art and creativity felt like an outlier, a deviation from the expected trajectory.

Reflecting on my journey, I now realize the rarity of my path into the creative field. Often, I found myself as the sole representative of various demographics: female, minority, Asian—and, now, a mother. This isolation led to challenges in voicing my opinions and advocating for myself, hindered by cultural barriers and workplace stereotypes.

In 2019, an opportunity arose to collaborate with four other Asians professionally—an experience that sparked the idea of creating a supportive community within the industry. We envisioned a platform for professional growth through networking, speaking engagements and panels. However, entrenched cultural norms of humility, hierarchy and harmony initially stymied our efforts. Were we, as Asians, even deserving of carving out our own space? 

Ad Age Creativity

Bookmark our section covering the best in brand creativity every day
Read more here

The seismic events of 2020 and 2021, particularly the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on Asian Americans and the surge in anti-Asian sentiment, forced a reckoning. Witnessing my community reduced to stereotypes and vilified in mainstream media underscored the pervasive invisibility and marginalization we faced.

Motivated by this realization, I resurrected the idea of Asians in Advertising, partnering with DEI expert Jessalin Lam. Our aim was simple: to facilitate networking opportunities through matchmaking sessions. The response exceeded our expectations, with 650 individuals signing up after a single LinkedIn post.

Today, two and a half years later, Asians in Advertising continues to thrive. With Jennifer Kong assuming the role of fractional executive director, and a diverse board of directors—including industry leaders such as Suzie Bao, Senna Bayasgalan, Shane Santiago, Rodney Pizarro, Lisa Bull, Genie Lara, Alex Kim, Laura Lee, Christina Lau and Lyliam Chau—we have cultivated a robust platform for empowerment and advocacy.

In our ongoing journey of growth and evolution, Asians in Advertising remains unwavering in our commitment to amplifying Asian voices, challenging stereotypes and cultivating inclusive spaces in the advertising industry. Through collective action, exemplified by events such as our annual Breaking Barriers Summit, NextGen Mentorship with 3AF and Future Asian Leadership initiatives, we are determined to reshape the narrative and secure representation for future generations.

Let’s continue to work together, hand in hand, to create a more inclusive and equitable industry for all.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Brand filmmaker Stevo Chang on taking a direct stand against discrimination

Brand filmmaker Stevo Chang on taking a direct stand against discrimination
A celebration of creative excellence for AANHPI Month 2024

A celebration of creative excellence for AANHPI Month 2024
72andSunny’s Lauren Smith on Adobe’s ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and why creativity is essential

72andSunny’s Lauren Smith on Adobe’s ‘Fantastic Voyage’ and why creativity is essential
McDonald’s Elizabeth Campbell on embracing creativity

McDonald’s Elizabeth Campbell on embracing creativity
Inside the production of SiriusXM’s ‘A Life in Sound’ short film

Inside the production of SiriusXM’s ‘A Life in Sound’ short film
Singer-songwriter Lachi on building a network of changemakers

Singer-songwriter Lachi on building a network of changemakers
GS&P’s Bonnie Wan on turning a brief into a book

GS&P’s Bonnie Wan on turning a brief into a book
Terri & Sandy’s Sandy Greenberg on learning to know her worth

Terri & Sandy’s Sandy Greenberg on learning to know her worth