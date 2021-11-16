Creativity News

Cannes Lions to resume in person in France in 2022

Festival organizers say it will return to Cannes next year but with hybrid elements and some judging done remotely
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on November 16, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Anti-vaxxers attack Tesco Christmas ad showing Santa with a 'vaccine passport'
Credit: Cannes Lions

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that it will take place in person next year in the South of France.

Despite the ongoing pandemic in Europe and continuing restrictions to international travel, the annual industry fete will take place from June 20-24, according to the organization. It will be a "hybrid" festival, with in-person events taking place in Cannes as well as digital access available to participants. Cannes Lions will open for entries and registrations on Jan. 20, 2022.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

“We can’t wait to reunite the industry and bring the community together once again," said Cannes Lions Chairman Phil Thomas in a statement. "As the world continues to shift and change we know that our role as conveners needs to evolve. Building Cannes Lions as a hybrid Festival will allow us to continue to reach our expanded creative community who we have welcomed through our digital initiatives over the last 18 months.”  

Remote early judging

Judging will be a combination of virtual and in-person. Juries will complete the initial stages of judging remotely and then will meet in Cannes to make final decisions during the Festival, according to a spokeswoman for Cannes Lions.

“Returning the Festival to Cannes means that we can once again bring our jurors together in person," said Susie Walker, VP, awards & insight at Cannes Lions, in a statement. "We can’t wait to hear the discussions and insights as our juries deep-dive into the work and set the global benchmark in creative excellence.”

Cannes also said that plans for the festival build on Lions Membership, its subscription-based, digital offering launched in March 2020, and which now has more than 10,000 members. The organization's managing director, Simon Cook, also said that 2022 would be its "most sustainable" festival yet. 

"We are putting the foundations in place to build a purposeful festival that allows our community to come together in a meaningful way," said Cook in a statement. "Through highly curated content, community networking opportunities and agenda-setting initiatives Cannes Lions will provide an annual forum for the global industry to address the most pressing issues the industry and world are facing today. In doing this, sustainability is top of mind for us—as it is for the industry—and we’ve committed to putting a sustainability agenda in place."

More on Cannes Lions' changing plans
13 takeaways from the 2021 Virtual Cannes Lions (including lots of gripes)
Ad Age Staff
Cannes Lions scraps plans for live festival
Ann-Christine Diaz
Industry reacts to Cannes Lions cancellation
Lindsay Rittenhouse

Planning during a pandemic

The Cannes announcement comes as other awards intend to resume in-person events. A spokesperson for the Clios said its show would take place in-person next year "bar any new world-shifting events." Creative Week, including the One Show, is scheduled to take place in New York from May 16-20 2022, though likely with a hybrid element as well, according to a One Club representative. A spokeswoman for D&AD said it would be announcing details of its 2022 awards program "this week."

However, nothing is certain in a pandemic, as the past year has proved, so don't break out the rosé just yet. Cannes announced this past January that the 2021 Festival would be held in person, and then canceled its plans in April in favor of a virtual event.

In addition, France still has strict controls on international travel, particularly for unvaccinated travelers. It also requires anyone over the age of 12 to be double-vaccinated in order to receive a "pass sanitaire" to visit indoor venues such as restaurants, bars and cafes.

According to Cannes Lions, the Festival "will adhere to the latest health guidelines leading up to and at the event." But with European countries including Austria and the Netherlands announcing new lockdowns this week and coronavirus cases soaring in Germany, holding companies may be reluctant to book their travel plans too soon. 

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

In this article:

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Anti-vaxxers attack Tesco Christmas ad showing Santa with a 'vaccine passport'

Anti-vaxxers attack Tesco Christmas ad showing Santa with a 'vaccine passport'
John Lewis denies copying a band's 'Electric Dreams' cover for its Christmas ad

John Lewis denies copying a band's 'Electric Dreams' cover for its Christmas ad
Lego's first global ads for adults target frustrated grownups

Lego's first global ads for adults target frustrated grownups
John Lewis's Christmas ad is a touching alien love story

John Lewis's Christmas ad is a touching alien love story
TikTok appoints Publicis Groupe's Le Truc to global creative brief

TikTok appoints Publicis Groupe's Le Truc to global creative brief
John Lewis responds to social media criticism of 'sexist' ad

John Lewis responds to social media criticism of 'sexist' ad
Brands rethink movie partnerships as they navigate delays

Brands rethink movie partnerships as they navigate delays
'I won't direct alcohol ads': Simon Pegg on his new career move

'I won't direct alcohol ads': Simon Pegg on his new career move