Cannes Lions to resume in person in France in 2022

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has announced that it will take place in person next year in the South of France.

Despite the ongoing pandemic in Europe and continuing restrictions to international travel, the annual industry fete will take place from June 20-24, according to the organization. It will be a "hybrid" festival, with in-person events taking place in Cannes as well as digital access available to participants. Cannes Lions will open for entries and registrations on Jan. 20, 2022.

“We can’t wait to reunite the industry and bring the community together once again," said Cannes Lions Chairman Phil Thomas in a statement. "As the world continues to shift and change we know that our role as conveners needs to evolve. Building Cannes Lions as a hybrid Festival will allow us to continue to reach our expanded creative community who we have welcomed through our digital initiatives over the last 18 months.”

Remote early judging

Judging will be a combination of virtual and in-person. Juries will complete the initial stages of judging remotely and then will meet in Cannes to make final decisions during the Festival, according to a spokeswoman for Cannes Lions.

“Returning the Festival to Cannes means that we can once again bring our jurors together in person," said Susie Walker, VP, awards & insight at Cannes Lions, in a statement. "We can’t wait to hear the discussions and insights as our juries deep-dive into the work and set the global benchmark in creative excellence.”

Cannes also said that plans for the festival build on Lions Membership, its subscription-based, digital offering launched in March 2020, and which now has more than 10,000 members. The organization's managing director, Simon Cook, also said that 2022 would be its "most sustainable" festival yet.

"We are putting the foundations in place to build a purposeful festival that allows our community to come together in a meaningful way," said Cook in a statement. "Through highly curated content, community networking opportunities and agenda-setting initiatives Cannes Lions will provide an annual forum for the global industry to address the most pressing issues the industry and world are facing today. In doing this, sustainability is top of mind for us—as it is for the industry—and we’ve committed to putting a sustainability agenda in place."