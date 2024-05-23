Creativity News

Ciaooo Media’s Chau Mui on the dumpling tour that became a marketing agency

The co-founder writes about the surprising genesis of a shop that helps brands connect with millennials and Gen Z
By Chau Mui. Published on May 23, 2024.
Participants in a Ciaooo dumpling tour—an enterprise that would soon become something else entirely.

Credit: Ciaooo Media

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Francois Lee turns the spotlight to Chau Mui, co-founder of Ciaooo Media, who writes about the beginnings of a shop that helps brands connect with millennial and Gen Z consumers.

This story starts with dumplings.

Not just a heartwarming story about making them at home with my mom. This one starts with that last carefree summer before the COVID lockdown, when I launched a dumpling tour around New York City’s Chinatown and turned it into Ciaooo Media Marketing Agency.

I was 29, and had worked in advertising for eight years representing directors for TV commercials. I pitched at dozens of agencies from L.A. to NYC, where I was often one of the only females or BIPOC in the room. Being the “only” in so many rooms made me question why our media was not more inclusive—and I found myself standing in the reality of it.

I wanted to see stories that reflected people who looked like me and the diverse city I grew up in. If I couldn’t find the representation I so deeply craved, why not create it? Equipped with a disposition for late nights and a Squarespace account, I launched a digital magazine about New York City called Ciaooo!

One of the first stories I covered was about the immigrant restaurant workers of Chinatown. My father had been a chef there for over 20 years, as was the typical route of Cantonese immigrants during the ’90s. I posted our adventures on Instagram, and I was immediately bombarded with messages from readers.

“I never knew that about Chinatown!”

“My father worked in a kitchen too!”

“Can I come?!”

I started taking our readers on dumpling tours around Chinatown, telling them about the history of my old neighborhood. Attendees often started as strangers, bonded over culture and ended the tour as full-bellied friends. It was apparent there was an appetite for more than just dumplings—they were craving a sense of community.

Chau Mui.

Credit: Courtesy of Ciaooo Media

By February 2020, nearly 5,000 people had attended our events through pure word of mouth. Our community showed no sign of stopping. My co-founder Paola Hernandez and I were positioning ourselves to expand nationwide.

Then the pandemic hit, and everything shut down.

Like other business owners at the time, we were questioning our next steps—but it was our own community that lifted us from the dark.

Our first marketing campaign came from one of our own readers, Aaron Frager, VP of recruitment and outreach for Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City. Despite being one of the oldest nonprofits in the nation, their campaigns were not resonating with millennial and Gen Z audiences.

“Have you ever considered being a marketing agency for brands?” Frager asked me one day. The team was confident that we had a knack for connecting with younger audiences. 

I thought back to younger me, walking into all those ad agencies and wondering if I would ever see anyone who looked like me in the room.

“Yes. When do we start?” I replied.

Our first campaign together saw a 600% increase in recruitment, the largest in BBBS of NYC’s history. It was at that moment that we launched Ciaooo Media to help brands combine culture and events to build community. We haven’t looked back since.

