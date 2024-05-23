Ciaooo Media’s Chau Mui on the dumpling tour that became a marketing agency

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Francois Lee turns the spotlight to Chau Mui, co-founder of Ciaooo Media, who writes about the beginnings of a shop that helps brands connect with millennial and Gen Z consumers.

This story starts with dumplings.

Not just a heartwarming story about making them at home with my mom. This one starts with that last carefree summer before the COVID lockdown, when I launched a dumpling tour around New York City’s Chinatown and turned it into Ciaooo Media Marketing Agency.

I was 29, and had worked in advertising for eight years representing directors for TV commercials. I pitched at dozens of agencies from L.A. to NYC, where I was often one of the only females or BIPOC in the room. Being the “only” in so many rooms made me question why our media was not more inclusive—and I found myself standing in the reality of it.

I wanted to see stories that reflected people who looked like me and the diverse city I grew up in. If I couldn’t find the representation I so deeply craved, why not create it? Equipped with a disposition for late nights and a Squarespace account, I launched a digital magazine about New York City called Ciaooo!

One of the first stories I covered was about the immigrant restaurant workers of Chinatown. My father had been a chef there for over 20 years, as was the typical route of Cantonese immigrants during the ’90s. I posted our adventures on Instagram, and I was immediately bombarded with messages from readers.

“I never knew that about Chinatown!”

“My father worked in a kitchen too!”

“Can I come?!”

I started taking our readers on dumpling tours around Chinatown, telling them about the history of my old neighborhood. Attendees often started as strangers, bonded over culture and ended the tour as full-bellied friends. It was apparent there was an appetite for more than just dumplings—they were craving a sense of community.