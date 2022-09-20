Hispanic Heritage Month 2022
Creative Excellence Showcase

Image courtesy of The Community and TikTok. Published on September 20, 2022

All month long, Ad Age and our guest editors will be shining a light on the important creative contributions of Hispanic and LatinX talent to advertising and marketing. The stories here will show how their influence weaves through every aspect of advertising and marketing, pushes the industry forward and ensures its relevance and impact on modern culture and consumers. Adage End Bug

TBWA's Nancy Reyes embraces tough questions for Family Equality

Nancy Reyes (Guest Editor)

CEO, TBWA/Chiat/Day New York

Pabel Martinez asks, '¿Quién Tú Eres?'

Pabel Martinez

Founder, Plurawl; Host of '¿Quién Tú Eres?' podcast

How Burger King rallied millennials around Chicken Fries

Ana Bermudez

Head of Brand Management, 72andSunny

TikTok's 'De Nada America' boldy honors the Hispanic 'DNA' of U.S. culture

Luis Montero

CEO, The Community

Web production by Corey Holmes.