John Lewis responds to social media criticism of 'sexist' ad

John Lewis, one of the U.K’s most famous advertisers, had been forced to respond to social media criticism of its latest Home Insurance ad just a few days after its debut.

The ad sees a dramatic little boy dress up in his mom’s clothes, jewelry and makeup, giving a diva-like performance around the house to Stevie Nicks’ track “Edge of Seventeen,” breaking everything in his wake. The kid is (somewhat passively) watched by his sister, who sits there painting, and his mom.

The ad was created by John Lewis' longstanding agency Adam & Eve/DDB, which has created all of its famous Christmas commercials since 2011, and directed by MJZ's Tom Kuntz, a top director known for his Old Spice work among other campaigns.