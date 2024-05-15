Jon Lee on leading with compassion in making Apple’s ‘Another Birthday’

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Goh Iromoto turns the spotlight to commercial producer Jon Lee, who writes about leading with compassion in making a commercial about life about near-death experiences.

I have always wanted to be the guy behind the scenes, helping others create art and entertainment. My youthful years spent consuming TV, tinkering with spreadsheets and a decades-long involvement with a Taiwanese American nonprofit, all culminated in me finding my niche in commercial production. I found purpose in joining an industry that can influence perceptions of Asian America through media.

To be honest, it feels a bit paradoxical to be talking about myself publicly like this. But it is a perspective worth sharing for anyone out there looking to make an impact—even if they think they can’t.

Last summer, director Goh Iromoto and my team took on the task of sharing challenging stories from real people whose lives were saved with help from our client Apple’s products. We realized early on when talking to our heroes that production would need to lead with compassion—knowing we were about to ask them to recall a stressful period in their lives. And then we were going to share it worldwide.