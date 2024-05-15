Creativity News

Jon Lee on leading with compassion in making Apple’s ‘Another Birthday’

The producer writes about a pivotal project focused on life after near-death experiences
By Jon Lee. Published on May 15, 2024.
Credit: Apple

Ad Age is marking Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2024 with our Honoring Creative Excellence package, for which we asked members of the AANHPI creative community to write about pivotal projects or turning points in their careers. (Read the introduction here.) Today, guest editor Goh Iromoto turns the spotlight to commercial producer Jon Lee, who writes about leading with compassion in making a commercial about life about near-death experiences.

I have always wanted to be the guy behind the scenes, helping others create art and entertainment. My youthful years spent consuming TV, tinkering with spreadsheets and a decades-long involvement with a Taiwanese American nonprofit, all culminated in me finding my niche in commercial production. I found purpose in joining an industry that can influence perceptions of Asian America through media.

To be honest, it feels a bit paradoxical to be talking about myself publicly like this. But it is a perspective worth sharing for anyone out there looking to make an impact—even if they think they can’t.

Last summer, director Goh Iromoto and my team took on the task of sharing challenging stories from real people whose lives were saved with help from our client Apple’s products. We realized early on when talking to our heroes that production would need to lead with compassion—knowing we were about to ask them to recall a stressful period in their lives. And then we were going to share it worldwide.

Putting the needs of others first comes natural to me, but in this project we knew we had to go above and beyond in order to allow these individuals to shine on set. Our core tenet was their comfort—this production would not be another stressful moment for them. Like any project, there was a lot of hard work, especially given the parameters of travel, time zones and languages. Yet, whenever things got really tough, if we asked ourselves, “Are we caring for these people to the best of our ability?” and could wholeheartedly answer yes, then we knew we were going to be alright.

The result is something beautiful. We succeeded in capturing raw emotions and lessons, exhibited not from actors but by real humans. I am incredibly proud of the collaborative efforts that went into making “Another Birthday.” It was very much achieved with a collectivist mindset and a work-as-hard-as-you-can attitude. Those notions aren’t exclusive to an Asian identity, and I certainly don’t want them to solely define me or anyone—but I also know for myself, for Goh and others on my team, our heritage was instrumental to our success.

I subscribe to the notion that normalizing AANHPI existence on-screen is the ultimate goal, and I believe the best way I can contribute to that is by existing in this industry with compassion. If I can be that producer, who just happens to be Asian, can that be a rising-tide moment for all of us striving to normalize just being here?

I applaud the numerous AANHPI filmmakers, C-suite execs and creative directors in this essay series who are breaking glass ceilings for the community by putting themselves and their ideas in the spotlight. If the spotlight isn’t for you, though, there are still so many ways to be an activist. As a line producer, I am happy to be here behind the scenes, doing what I can in support of not just arts and entertainment but the people too—which raises the floor for us all.

Jon Lee.

Credit: Courtesy of Jon Lee
