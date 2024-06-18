Kaylee Pohlmeyer Hendricks on fostering a culture of LGBTQ+ belonging in corporate America

When you talk about the intersection of LGBTQ+ inclusion and big companies, corporations and brands, it’s easy to focus on the challenges.

As an LGBTQ+ marketer who has worked at General Mills for over a decade, I have had the privilege to touch some of the world’s most iconic and beloved brands, including Cheerios, Nature Valley, Yoplait, Gushers and Blue Buffalo.

And though I am incredibly proud of the campaigns and results I have been part of, I often ask myself, “How can I do more for the LGBTQ+ community I am part of? How can I leverage my career and marketing role to make a bigger difference?” And while I often wonder whether I could be making greater impact, I’ve realized that working for a large company comes with the opportunity to be a force for good in my own way.

So if you are reading this and have had similar thoughts, I’m not going to tell you to quit your marketing job and go work for an LGBTQ+ nonprofit or whatever you think may have more impact. Instead, I want to share a few ideas in hopes that they may inspire you to be a force for belonging—from wherever you are.

Create a brave space for inclusive marketing language. Families look different now, but how many quarters would you put in the corporate swear jar when an outdated parenting role still shows up in a brief? Gender-neutral language like “millennial parents” can be a huge win (yes, it is true, dads buy groceries too). Or maybe you can ask your agency to be inclusive in casting and reflect today’s consumer. I will never forget seeing the faces light up during a creative review when I asked to make sure our casting was inclusive of trans and nonbinary people. And maybe more importantly, you just created space for a nonbinary employee who may be afraid to use they/them pronouns at work.

Join your company’s LGBTQ+ employee resource group. And if you don’t have one, start one. The work I am most personally proud of comes from the three years that I’ve led Betty’s Family Network, our LGBTQ+ employee resource group. Lovingly named after Betty Crocker (because everyone is part of Betty’s Family), we were able to advance LGBTQ+ Self-ID, which helps us better serve and understand our LGBTQ+ employees, be the first company in Minnesota to raise the Progress Pride flag, host an annual National Coming Out Day panel that hundreds of employees attend, and create a safe space for employees to show up as their true, authentic selves.

Get involved in your local LGBTQ+ community. As the vice chair of the board of directors for Twin Cities Pride, one of the nation’s largest free Pride festivals, I get to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and encourage people to live as their true, authentic selves every day. Thanks to corporate sponsors like General Mills, Twin Cities Pride is able to continue these impactful events for the LGBTQ+ community and make them more accessible. You can also show your support through volunteerism and philanthropy that support this community.

I am incredibly grateful to work for a company that upholds my values and stands for diversity, inclusion and belonging. General Mills was one of the first companies to publicly testify in front of Congress in support of marriage equality. The company has also given me the opportunity to show up authentically, shape marketing that reaches diverse consumers and amplify impact within my community in ways that I may not have had the ability to do on my own.

What I hope you take away from reading this is that you too can make a difference inside and outside your company. It may feel small, but I can attest that every action helps foster connection and is a step toward building a greater sense of belonging.