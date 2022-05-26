'The Lost Class' dominates at D&AD with two Black Pencils

Change the Ref’s “The Lost Class” continues to dominate at the major shows, scooping two of the five Black Pencils awarded at the D&AD Awards, its significance resonating all the more in the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

The anti-gun violence campaign, created by Leo Burnett Chicago and directed by Hungry Man’s Bryan Buckley, was the top winner at the show. It centers on a faux commencement high school ceremony for seniors who would have graduated this year, had they not died in shooting incidents. The work was awarded in the D&AD's Tactical, Branding categories as well as the Direct, Film category. The D&AD honors follow the campaign's previous accolades at the One Show, ADC Awards and Ad Age's Creativity Awards.

In addition to the work itself, Leo Burnett Chicago won Agency of the Year and DDB won Network at the Year at the awards, which were announced in two virtual ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday.

Commenting on the campaign's significance at this time, D&AD Awards Director Donal Keenan noted that the judges saw the work as a "game changer."