How brands are celebrating England's historic Euros win

For nearly 60 years, the English have been waiting for soccer, aka football, to "come home." Now, it finally has—and brands are paying their respects.

The England women’s team, known as the “Lionesses,” triumphed last night winning the Euro 2022 soccer tournament in a dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany. This is the first time since the country’s men's team's World Cup victory in 1966 that an England team has won an international tournament. Observers also predict that the victory will give a massive boost to women's soccer in the U.K. (which, unbelievably, was actually banned by the U.K. Football Association for nearly 50 years from 1922).