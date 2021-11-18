Creativity News

Nike focuses on mental health with 'Mind Sets' program

The brand is launching a content series to live within its training apps and clubs
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on November 18, 2021.
D&AD keeps awards virtual in 2022
20211118_Nike_Mind_Sets_3x2.jpg
Credit: Nike

For years Nike has been known for encouraging people to "just do it" when it comes to tackling their sports and fitness goals.  But now, it's also focusing on mental health, with a new content series called "Nike Mind Sets."

The launch comes as mental health and wellness have become a major topic of conversation in the broader culture as well as in sports in particular, with high-profile athletes including Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and others taking time out to focus on their well-being.

The global content was created out of AnalogFolk Amsterdam, which, according to a LinkedIn post, developed the strategy and core concept all the way to program execution.

Content will live within the Nike app, Nike Training Club and Nike Running Club, themed around exercise's impact on mental well-being. It will focus on how people feel rather than on what they necessarily achieve, starting with the question, “How are you feeling?” The program will include custom workouts, podcasts and badges for prioritizing mental health.

More on Nike's marketing
Nike appeals to Gen Z runners with influencer content
Alexandra Jardine
New Nike spot encourages ‘giving it a shot, even though your shot is garbage’
Adrianne Pasquarelli

The series also aims to help people "move for their mind" and think about how their mind influences their body. For example, initial content will include Nike's first "Audio Guided Walk & Run" with a running coach, as well a podcast on burnout by Jaclyn Byrer, host of Nike's "Trained' podcast. Further content is expected to roll out over the coming months on Nike platforms as well as on athlete and influencer channels.

The new approach comes as rival fitness brands are also focusing on mental health; earlier this year, for example, Fitbit launched a global campaign focusing on self-care for people coming out of the pandemic and restarting their exercise programs. The past year has also seen Amazon and Apple enter the fitness market with their own programs, including a focus on mental wellness. For example Amazon's Halo wrist band uses artificial intelligence to monitor a range of personal wellness metrics, from physical activity to sleep and even mood.

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

