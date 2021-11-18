Nike focuses on mental health with 'Mind Sets' program

For years Nike has been known for encouraging people to "just do it" when it comes to tackling their sports and fitness goals. But now, it's also focusing on mental health, with a new content series called "Nike Mind Sets."

The launch comes as mental health and wellness have become a major topic of conversation in the broader culture as well as in sports in particular, with high-profile athletes including Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles and others taking time out to focus on their well-being.

The global content was created out of AnalogFolk Amsterdam, which, according to a LinkedIn post, developed the strategy and core concept all the way to program execution.

Content will live within the Nike app, Nike Training Club and Nike Running Club, themed around exercise's impact on mental well-being. It will focus on how people feel rather than on what they necessarily achieve, starting with the question, “How are you feeling?” The program will include custom workouts, podcasts and badges for prioritizing mental health.