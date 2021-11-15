Anti-vaxxers attack Tesco Christmas ad showing Santa with a 'vaccine passport'

U.K. anti-vaxxers are flocking to social media to complain about a Christmas ad from Tesco, the U.K.'s biggest retailer, because of a scene that shows Santa brandishing a so-called "vaccine passport."

The ad, by BBH London, debuted on Saturday night and has already attracted 1,500 complaints to the U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), making it the country's most protested ad of the year so far. Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers on social media are calling for a boycott of the retailer's supermarkets.

The spot is set to "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen (which, incidentally, was also chosen as the soundtrack to Lego's holiday ad this year) and centers on a series of people determined to enjoy their Christmas after the lockdowns of last year. In one scene, Santa triumphantly produces his double-vaccination "COVID pass" at the border gates after a news channel reported him to be "threatened with quarantine."