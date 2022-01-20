Rob Reilly, Colleen DeCourcy among 2022 Cannes Lions jury president lineup

“We’re delighted to announce and work with such an exceptional lineup of global talent,” said Simon Cook, chief executive officer at Cannes Lions, in a statement. “Our presidents are essential in maintaining the integrity of the Lions, and having won hundreds between them, this is a role that I have no doubt they will perform exceptionally well. This announcement marks the start of the countdown to Cannes Lions, where the global community will come together once again to be inspired by a body of work that will point to a new direction for our industry.”

As announced in November, Cannes Lions is set to go ahead as an in-person festival in France from June 20-24; delegate registration is now open. Judging for Cannes Lions this year will be a combination of virtual and in-person. Juries will complete the initial stages of judging remotely and then will meet in Cannes to make final decisions during the festival.

“The return of the physical Festival to Cannes in June allows us once again to bring the juries together in person to define the benchmark of creativity,” added Philip Thomas, Cannes Lions chairman “We thank them for their efforts in choosing the work that will inspire organizations globally to strive for creativity that drives positive change and sustainable growth.”