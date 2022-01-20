Rob Reilly, Colleen DeCourcy among 2022 Cannes Lions jury president lineup

See the full list of Cannes Lions jury chairs below.
Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President
Yasuharu Sasaki, chief creative officer, Dentsu Inc., Japan
Creative B2B Lions Jury President
Paul Hirsch, president, chief creative officer, Doremus, Global
Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President
Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer, MRM, Global
Creative Commerce Lions Jury President
Beth Ann Kaminkow, global CEO VMLY&R Commerce/CEO N.Y. VMLY&R, global
Creative Data Lions Jury President
Alan Kelly, chief creative officer, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, Ireland
Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President
Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and c ommunications officer, Mastercard, global
Creative Strategy Lions Jury President
Chrissie Hanson, global chief strategy officer, OMD, global
Design Lions Jury President
Lisa Smith, executive creative director, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), USA
Digital Craft Lions Jury President
Luciana Haguiara, executive creative director, Media.Monks, Brazil
Direct Lions Jury President
Fred Levron, global chief creative officer, Dentsu International, global
Entertainment Lions Jury President
Maria Garrido, Global CMO, formerly vivendi, France
Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President
Amani Duncan, President, BBH, USA
Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President
Marcel Marcondes, global president, beyond beer, AB InBev, global
Film Craft Lions Jury President
Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder and global CEO, Smuggler, USA
Film Lions Jury President
David Lubars, chief creative officer, BBDO Worldwide, global
Glass: The Lion for Change Jury President
Colleen DeCourcy, former president and global chief creative officer, Wieden+Kennedy, global
Health & Wellness Lions Jury President
Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing and digital officer, Bayer Consumer Health, global
Industry Craft Lions Jury President
Nils Leonard, Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio Ltd, global
Innovation Lions Jury President
Cleve Gibbon, chief technology officer, Wunderman Thompson, USA
Media Lions Jury President
Daryl Lee, global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, global
Mobile Lions Jury President
Hugo Veiga, global chief creative officer, AKQA, global
Outdoor Lions Jury President
Eugene Cheong, chief creative officer, DDB Asia, Singapore
Pharma Lions Jury President
Brett O’Connor, executive creative director, VCCP Health, U.K.
PR Lions Jury President
Judy John, global chief creative officer, Edelman, global
Print & Publishing Lions Jury President
Natalie Lam, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA, Hong Kong, SAR
Radio & Audio Lions Jury President
Mariana O'Kelly, global executive creative director, Ogilvy, USA
Social & Influencer Lions Jury President
Caitlin Ryan, VP, EMEA Creative Shop, Meta, EMEA
Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President
Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide, Australia
Titanium Lions Jury President
Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer, WPP, global