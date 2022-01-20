Creativity News

Rob Reilly, Colleen DeCourcy among 2022 Cannes Lions jury president lineup

Festival announces jury chiefs as entries open today
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on January 20, 2022.
Credit: Wieden+Kennedy

WPP’s Global Chief Creative Officer Rob Reilly, Wieden+Kennedy’s former President and Global Chief Creative Officer Colleen DeCourcy, BBDO’s Chief Creative Officer Dave Lubars and Edelman Global Chief Creative Officer Judy John are some of the well-known industry names to serve as jury presidents at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The organization announced the lineup of leaders today as entries for the Festival went live. Reilly heads the prestigious Titanium Lions jury, DeCourcy leads on the Glass Lion for Change, Lubars oversees the Film Lions jury and John helms the PR Lions.

On the client side, high profile marketers serving as jury presidents include Marcel Marcondes, global president, beyond beer at AB InBev, who will head Entertainment Lions for Sport; Caitlin Ryan, vice president, EMEA Creative Shop, Meta, who will chair the Social & Influencer Lions; Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing & communications officer, Mastercard, heading the Creative Effectiveness Lions and Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing and digital officer, Bayer Consumer Health, chairing Health and Wellness Lions.

Last year, Cannes was keen to emphasize that its jury president lineup was 57% female, but for 2022, it seems the male/female split has swung back to marginally more men than women. Out of the 29 juries, 16 are chaired by men and 13 by women.  

 

“We’re delighted to announce and work with such an exceptional lineup of global talent,” said Simon Cook, chief executive officer at Cannes Lions, in a statement. “Our presidents are essential in maintaining the integrity of the Lions, and having won hundreds between them, this is a role that I have no doubt they will perform exceptionally well. This announcement marks the start of the countdown to Cannes Lions, where the global community will come together once again to be inspired by a body of work that will point to a new direction for our industry.”

As announced in November, Cannes Lions is set to go ahead as an in-person festival in France from June 20-24; delegate registration is now open. Judging for Cannes Lions this year will be a combination of virtual and in-person. Juries will complete the initial stages of judging remotely and then will meet in Cannes to make final decisions during the festival.

“The return of the physical Festival to Cannes in June allows us once again to bring the juries together in person to define the benchmark of creativity,” added Philip Thomas, Cannes Lions chairman “We thank them for their efforts in choosing the work that will inspire organizations globally to strive for creativity that drives positive change and sustainable growth.”

See the full list of Cannes Lions jury chairs below.

Brand Experience & Activation Lions Jury President 
Yasuharu Sasaki, chief creative officer, Dentsu Inc., Japan

Creative B2B Lions Jury President 
Paul Hirsch, president, chief creative officer, Doremus, Global

Creative Business Transformation Lions Jury President 
Ronald Ng, global chief creative officer, MRM, Global

Creative Commerce Lions Jury President 
Beth Ann Kaminkow, global CEO VMLY&R Commerce/CEO N.Y. VMLY&R, global

Creative Data Lions Jury President 
Alan Kelly, chief creative officer, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, Ireland

Creative Effectiveness Lions Jury President 
Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and c ommunications officer, Mastercard, global

Creative Strategy Lions Jury President 
Chrissie Hanson, global chief strategy officer, OMD, global

Design Lions Jury President 
Lisa Smith, executive creative director, Jones Knowles Ritchie (JKR), USA

Digital Craft Lions Jury President 
Luciana Haguiara, executive creative director, Media.Monks, Brazil

Direct Lions Jury President 
Fred Levron, global chief creative officer, Dentsu International, global

Entertainment Lions Jury President 
Maria Garrido, Global CMO, formerly vivendi, France

Entertainment Lions for Music Jury President 
Amani Duncan, President, BBH, USA

Entertainment Lions for Sport Jury President 
Marcel Marcondes, global president, beyond beer, AB InBev, global

Film Craft Lions Jury President 
Patrick Milling-Smith, co-founder and global CEO, Smuggler, USA 

Film Lions Jury President 
David Lubars, chief creative officer, BBDO Worldwide, global

Glass: The Lion for Change Jury President 
Colleen DeCourcy, former president and global chief creative officer, Wieden+Kennedy, global

Health & Wellness Lions Jury President 
Patricia Corsi, global chief marketing and digital officer, Bayer Consumer Health, global

Industry Craft Lions Jury President 
Nils Leonard, Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio Ltd, global

Innovation Lions Jury President 
Cleve Gibbon, chief technology officer, Wunderman Thompson, USA

Media Lions Jury President 
Daryl Lee, global CEO, IPG Mediabrands, global

Mobile Lions Jury President 
Hugo Veiga, global chief creative officer, AKQA, global

Outdoor Lions Jury President 
Eugene Cheong, chief creative officer, DDB Asia, Singapore

Pharma Lions Jury President 
Brett O’Connor, executive creative director, VCCP Health, U.K.

PR Lions Jury President 
Judy John, global chief creative officer, Edelman, global

Print & Publishing Lions Jury President 
Natalie Lam, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe APAC & MEA, Hong Kong, SAR

Radio & Audio Lions Jury President 
Mariana O'Kelly, global executive creative director, Ogilvy, USA

Social & Influencer Lions Jury President 
Caitlin Ryan, VP, EMEA Creative Shop, Meta, EMEA

Sustainable Development Goals Lions Jury President 
Kimberlee Wells, CEO, TBWA\Melbourne & Adelaide, Australia

Titanium Lions Jury President 
Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer, WPP, global

Alexandra Jardine

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

