Clio Awards—Marcel’s women’s soccer campaign takes top honors as McCann and Mattel also win big

“Where to Settle” from Mastercard topped the Direct and Digital/Mobile categories. The campaign cross-referenced transaction data with salary data from Poland’s Statistics Office and real estate and jobs portals to help refugees fleeing Ukraine to Poland find places to relocate and find opportunities.

Mattel’s “Barbie” from Warner Bros., which featured 100 marketing partnerships, was awarded Grand Clios in the Integrated and Partnerships & Collaborations categories.

Publicis Conseil was named Agency of the Year; Michelob Ultra, Advertiser of the Year; Rethink Canada, Independent Agency of the Year; Ogilvy, Network of the Year; and Prodigious Paris, Production Company for the Year. Those awards are presented to entrants that collected the most statue points across all mediums.

“As always, the jury had a challenging task this year because the volume of creativity in our submissions was truly inspiring,” said Nicole Purcell, CEO at Clio. “Ultimately, the Grand Clio winners were chosen because they not only showcased exceptional execution, but they embodied breakthrough storytelling and brought ideas to life that stood taller than the rest of the work being discussed.”