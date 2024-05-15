ADC Awards—Microsoft’s ‘ADLaM’ by McCann NY wins top honors

McCann New York’s “ADLaM” project for Microsoft, which digitized a West African language, has won the ADC Black Cube for Best of Show at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards, it was announced Wednesday morning.

“ADLaM” also won the ADC Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change. It also topped the Typography category and won two Gold Cubes.

FCB New York and AB InBev’s Michelob Ultra won Agency of the Year and Brand of the Year, respectively, on the strength of their “Dreamcaster” work, which won the top prize in three different disciplines. FCB New York won nine Gold Cubes in all.