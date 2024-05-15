Creativity

ADC Awards—Microsoft's 'ADLaM' by McCann NY wins top honors

AB InBev's Michelob Ultra is named Brand of the Year after winning three best-of-discipline awards
By Tim Nudd. Published on May 15, 2024.
AICP and David Shane follow one man’s journey to see his cheesy bread commercial at MoMA

The “ADLaM” project helped to digitize a West African langage.

Credit: Microsoft

McCann New York’s “ADLaM” project for Microsoft, which digitized a West African language, has won the ADC Black Cube for Best of Show at the ADC 103rd Annual Awards, it was announced Wednesday morning.

“ADLaM” also won the ADC Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change. It also topped the Typography category and won two Gold Cubes.

FCB New York and AB InBev’s Michelob Ultra won Agency of the Year and Brand of the Year, respectively, on the strength of their “Dreamcaster” work, which won the top prize in three different disciplines. FCB New York won nine Gold Cubes in all.

See all of Ad Age’s 2024 Creativity Award winners here

Here are the “Of the Year” winners from the ADC 103rd Annual Awards:

  • Agency of the Year: FCB New York
  • Boutique Agency of the Year: Banana Balloon Shenzhen
  • Brand-Side Agency of the Year: Google Brand Studio San Francisco
  • Design Team of the Year: The New York Times Magazine New York
  • Boutique Design Studio of the Year (tie): OlssønBarbieri Oslo and PILLS Beijing
  • Network of the Year: FCB Global
  • Production Company of the Year: Helo West Hollywood
  • Music & Sound Company of the Year (tie): Citizen Music New York and DaHouse Audio Los Angeles
  • Brand of the Year: AB InBev, Michelob Ultra
  • Nonprofit Client of the Year: Digital Public Library of America
  • Freelancer of the Year (as selected by The One Club and Working Not Working): Michelle Watt Brooklyn
  • Members’ Choice Award: TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles “Fuzzy Feelings” for Apple
The best-of-discipline winners are as follows:

A total of 11,309 pieces were entered from 62 countries and regions into the ADC 103rd Annual Awards. Winners from 38 countries picked up a total of 92 ADC Gold Cubes, 130 Silvers, 184 Bronze and 363 Merits this year.

All winners will be honored at a ceremony at Gotham Hall in New York on Wednesday night. A full winners’ gallery is available at the ADC website.

