Cardi B launches vodka-infused whipped cream with a sneaker drop-inspired push

Whipshots, which was created with Starco Brands, was first announced in September
By Brian Bonilla. Published on December 01, 2021.
20211130_CardiBWhipShots_3X2.png
Credit: Jora Frantzis and Whipshots

Cardi B’s vodka-infused whipped cream brand Whipshots launches today with a campaign that debuted on the superstar artist's Instagram and will be shared across various social channels.

The campaign for the product, founded with Starco Brands, is led by a series of images that show Cardi B in a white dress enjoying cocktails topped with Whipshots during a high-fashion party. In multiple pictures she strikes a pose while holding her cocktail glass surrounded by guests who are also enjoying Whipshots-topped drinks. One picture shows the "WAP" artist spraying a can of the product into a model’s mouth. 

The photos were taken by photographer and director Jora Frantzis, who frequently works with the artist, including directing the video for one of her hit songs, “Money.”

Credit: Jora Frantzis and Whipshots

Taking a page from the sneaker community, the non-dairy brand will sell its first three flavors (caramel, mocha, and vanilla) through a limited daily drop, in which the first 500 people to sign up each day will be able to purchase a maximum of two cans. Each day will feature a different flavor of the trio currently available and people will be able to choose from three different sizes. The drops will end on December 31st.

While the campaign emulates a party-like gathering, Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands, says Whipshots, which was four years in the making, is designed to be consumed by all types of demographics across a broad number of occasions.

“The vision was to bring a new tool that could potentially be incorporated into the fabric of our culture when we think of celebrating,” Sklar said. “If you think about innovation and spirits, you really have to think hard to remember what was the last innovation that really capitalized on celebration. It can work at really any celebration, whether it's college campuses or mom book clubs."

The brand was first announced in September and has been anticipated ever since, Sklar added. Currently, over 25,000 people have already registered on the Whipshots website to be notified of updates from the brand.

Unlike many celebrity sponsorships, Cardi B, who has an ownership stake in Whipshots, is involved in all aspects of marketing and messaging for the brand.

“We were looking for someone that could really match the sentiment of celebration,” Sklar said. "But the other thing that we had to be cautious about is that the product is a little flirty, and it's a lot of fun. So we had to have someone that has the capability to engage with it on a variety of different levels, but not have it be awkward or forced."

The campaign is also supported with a behind-the-scenes video that includes a montage of shots from the provocative photo shoot itself. Cardi B and Whipshots will host a VIP launch party on December 4 in coordination with Groot Hospitality in Miami that will feature a cocktail performance by Cardi B and Starco’s Chief Mixologist Officer Rob Floyd.

Los Angeles-based agency The Woo led creative and strategy for the brand. The agency’s duties included the development of the product’s branding, packaging, website design, social and creative. Rogers & Cowan PMK was brought on to handle media planning and PR.

“When you pair the two [whipped cream and vodka] together, it takes it to another level,” Valerie Moizel, CEO and chief creative officer of The Woo said. “If you think about the construct of the campaign, when you see the headlines that say 'Whip it blank,' and there's all these words that are filled in, we're trying to make people think and feel, 'What it’s like when you take it up a notch with vodka-infused whip cream? What are your whipped cream fantasies? How does that world come to life for you?'”

Cardi B’s dress in the pictures was inspired by a 1965 album cover “Whipped Cream and Other Delights,” by Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass. The top of the dress is made of Whipshots itself.

The brand’s products will be made available through its website and retail—beyond just liquor stores—sometime after December. While this campaign will only exist through social channels, moving forward, Whipshots will likely be promoted as part of “brand partnerships” for events like The Grammys, The Sundance Film Festival, and the Super Bowl, as well as special occasions such as Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day, and spring break, Sklar confirmed.

Starco is far from a stranger in the aerosol can space. Other brands that are part of its portfolio include clean spray brand Breathe, popcorn flavoring spray Winona Pure, and sunscreen brand Honu Sunscreen.

 

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

