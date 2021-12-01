Cardi B launches vodka-infused whipped cream with a sneaker drop-inspired push

Cardi B’s vodka-infused whipped cream brand Whipshots launches today with a campaign that debuted on the superstar artist's Instagram and will be shared across various social channels.
The campaign for the product, founded with Starco Brands, is led by a series of images that show Cardi B in a white dress enjoying cocktails topped with Whipshots during a high-fashion party. In multiple pictures she strikes a pose while holding her cocktail glass surrounded by guests who are also enjoying Whipshots-topped drinks. One picture shows the "WAP" artist spraying a can of the product into a model’s mouth.
The photos were taken by photographer and director Jora Frantzis, who frequently works with the artist, including directing the video for one of her hit songs, “Money.”