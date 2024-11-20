Among today’s creative highlights, Nike honors tennis legend Rafael Nadal upon his retirement; Beats by Dre highlights Erling Haaland’s unusual training routines in remote areas of Norway; and Pizza Hut gets into the wine business.
12 creative campaigns to know about today
Amazon
Adam Driver dramatically narrates some of the funniest and most iconic Amazon 5-star product reviews—including a banana slicer, a Dutch oven and a seal plushie—in a new mini holiday campaign. The spots were made in-house and directed by Caviar’s Jonathan Krisel.
Beats by Dre
Uncommon highlights the quirks of soccer star Erling Haaland in a humorous film and striking posters shot in the Norwegian woods.
Bud Light
A weirded-out Shane Gillis finds himself cast in the wrong commercial in new work for Bud Light, while the “right” actor is crushing wings and Bud Light with a college football crowd at a bar. Gillis and John McKeever wrote the ad; the production agency was Range.
Busch Light
Introducing the Busch Light Can Crock, which looks like a slow cooker but is actually a quick chiller. Agency Cornett came up with the gag product, which comes in two colorways with three “novelty” settings—Cold, Smooth, and Refreshing (none of which do anything). The Can Crocks are being given away via sweepstakes through Thursday.
Coinbase
Three new spots, created in-house and directed by Ivan Zachariáš, present everyday use cases for cryptocurrency to get more ordinary people to try it. The theme is, “Crypto isn’t for you. Until it is.”
Corona Cero
The brewer expanded the “Relaxation Clause” that it adds to sponsorship contracts with international athletes—encouraging them to take moments for rest and reconnecting with nature. The athletes include British cyclist Evie Richards, Chilean volleyball player Marco Grimalt and Colombian BMX world champion Mariana Pajón. The effort was devised with Brazilian agency Jogo.
Johnson & Johnson
A emotional PSA from Edelman and directors Pedro Giomi and Leo Cosme depicts severe depression as a maze to navigate, for both the people suffering and their caregivers.
J.P. Wiser’s
To celebrate its new partnership as the official whiskey of the NHL, Canada’s J.P. Wiser’s launched a campaign with hockey legends Doug Gilmour and Ryan Smyth as they play a friendly-ish game of road hockey. The film was directed by Benji Weinstein from Merchant and creative was led by Ogilvy Canada.
Mint Mobile
The wireless brand produced a nearly 30-minute infomercial with Ryan Reynolds leading viewers through a series of customer testimonies, old Mint ads and other goofy segments. Maximum Effort created the work, which will run 226 times on 16 networks.
Nike
The sports marketer is paying tribute to Rafael Nadal, upon the tennis legend’s retirement, with a slew of ads. Nadal has been a Nike athlete since he was 13 years old. He won two Olympic gold medals and 22 Grand Slams in his career, with a record 14 coming on clay at the French Open. Wieden+Kennedy London created the spot below, with Nike founder Phil Knight doing the voiceover.
Overdrive Defense
To combat the spiking of drinks, Overdrive recently launched a Drink Spike Defense Test Kit, a first-of-its-kind product that tests for the most common drink-spiking drugs. Ads targeting college town Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Las Vegas include lines like “Nice Try, Asshole” and “Turning Creeps into Clowns.”
Pizza Hut
The pizza chain is stepping into the wine business—yes, you read that right—with Tomato Wine by Pizza Hut, a limited-edition wine crafted from ripe tomatoes infused with natural basil. The wine was created with Kansas-based Just Beyond Paradise Winery. A holiday gift set includes a bottle of Tomato Wine, two branded wine glasses and a wine opener. Agency ABMC supported the campaign.
Contributing: Jon Springer