Among today’s creative highlights, Absolut and Kahlúa team up with Sabrina Carpenter for a cocktail collab; Apple drafts off the colorful energy of Thai graduation culture; and Knorr says it’s the effort that counts when it comes to holiday cooking.
21 creative campaigns to know about today
Absolut x Kahlúa
The two spirits launched a limited-edition Absolut & Kahlúa Short n’ Sweet Espresso Martini Cocktail Kit in partnership with Sabrina Carpenter for the holidays. The campaign was created in-house.
Ad Council
New PSAs from Edelman, Greenpoint Pictures and directors The Hudson Dusters (Michael Kuhn and Niles Roth) spotlight real adoptive families who have experienced the mutual benefits of adoption. The campaign aims to inspire prospective adoptive parents to consider adopting a teen from foster care.
American Red Cross
A 90-second spot from BBDO and director Anthony Frattolillo tells the story of a family seeking shelter after a natural disaster. In a powerful twist, the ad reveals how dedicated and selfless American Red Cross volunteers really are.
Apple
The tech brand pays tribute to Thailand’s vibrant graduation culture—where young people turn their graduation portraits into playful visual stories—in a new “Shot on iPhone” campaign shot by local photographer Pmanmashare.
AT&T
The proud papa from AT&T’s “Nursery” spot last month is back, and still talking iPhone deals, in the latest work from Dieste and BBDO LA. “Recovery Room,” directed once again by Brian Billow, promotes the AT&T Bundle of Three for the holidays.
FactSet
The financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider unveiled the second round of spots in its “Not Just the Facts” campaign from VSA Partners. This time, character actor Wyndham Maxwell plays a boorish office worker constantly annoying his colleagues with random facts. The campaign includes 16 unique spots.
Familjens Jurist
The Swedish law firm and TBWA Stockholm created an eye-catching campaign aimed at ensuring couples are co-owners of pets and have equal rights in the event of a divorce,
Instacart
For World Diabetes Day on Nov. 14, the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF) and Instacart Health partnered to launch a custom virtual storefront featuring diabetes-friendly food, selected for people managing or caring for loved ones with diabetes.
Knorr
This Thanksgiving, Knorr celebrates cooking fails and emphasizes effort over outcome in a campaign titled “#EffortIsEverything. The brand selected FoodTok influencers Matt Welsh, Anita Binder and Roger Smith to photograph their Thanksgiving cooking fails and share them on social and digital out-of-home ads.
Jameson Whiskey
Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson attempts to tell the story of what makes Jameson Black Barrel whiskey so great, to no avail, as the distillers shush and silence him at every turn in this spot by Ogilvy UK.
Last Prisoner Project
A campaign from Sid Lee called “Pardon people. Not poultry” plays off the Thanksgiving tradition of U.S. presidents pardoning turkeys—to make a serious point about those languishing in jail for cannabis convictions.
Lidl
The Germany-based grocery chain relaunched its U.S. brand in time for the holidays with a new color palette and design system, along with ads from agency Mono that showcase all the ways Lidl isn’t your average grocery store.
Lincoln
A nervous nephew picks up his stoic aunt for a drive to their holiday party in this charming spot for the Lincoln Wish List sales event. The ad comes from Hudson Rouge and director Marcus Ibanez of Iconoclast.
MilkPEP
More than 7,000 women gathered in Savannah, Georgia, this weekend for Every Woman’s Marathon (EWM), the first U.S. marathon designed by—and for women—and organized by Team Milk from MilkPEP. Created by agency Gale, the event celebrated female strength and inclusivity, welcoming runners of all abilities and featuring activities such as cooking classes, yoga and live performances.
Museum of Modern Art
MoMA rolled out a new visual brand campaign around New York City in recent weeks. The Wieden+Kennedy New York ads pair the “Mo” from the museum’s name with classic works from the MoMA collection.
Opendoor
The real estate company’s new holiday spot illustrates the downside of living next to a family obsessed with Christmas lights. Well, you can always move. VaynerMedia created the spot, which was directed by Sean and Ryan Mcllraith.
Smirnoff: The vodka brand named singer Troye Sivan as its new “chief vibes officer” (CVO). His role will involve being a “curator of immaculate vibes,” the brand said. Sivan, previously seen in Gap’s fall campaign, explains more in this mock press conference.
Sprout x Briggs
Tech brand Sprout, Australian rapper Briggs and creatives at +61 and Bear Meets Eagle On Fire launched a creative platform called Homegrown Sound to champion Australia’s struggling music scene through sonic and visual artistry. The platform launches with a visceral video directed by Tom Noakes for Briggs’ new single, “Munarra,” that shows the artist being “birthed” from Australia’s arid red dirt.
State Street Global Advisors
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the gold fund (GLD) trading on the New York Stock Exchange, State Street launched an activation in which people were invited to enjoy a gold-flaked hot chocolate on a custom gold brick road and take selfies on a gilded selfie machine. A gold bar car traveled from Texas to New York and could be seen all over the city ahead of the takeover. McCann led creative.
TM
Malaysia’s leading telecom Telekom Malaysia worked with agency Grey to create an immersive spatial audio experience featuring 10,194 Malaysian voices singing a song of unity. Listeners can swivel their mobile phones from left to right to seamlessly hear the thousands of voices in 17 different languages and dialects, all synchronized by AI into one song. Watch a demo of the experience here.
Wahl Pro
Santa gets a fresh cut as an old-school barbershop closes up for the holidays in this nostalgic spot from hair clipper brand Wahl Pro.