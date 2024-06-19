Publishing Partner:
Creativity

General Mills and DoorDash’s snacks giveaway promotion marks Best Friends Day

By Ad Age Studio 30. Published on June 19, 2024.
Credit: ©Gratsy

June, moon, spoon. They’re terms from another era, but evoke especially friendly feelings for loved ones and BFFs at any time. This June was an especially warm and fuzzy month for General Mills and DoorDash, as they teamed up for a snacks promotion in celebration of National Best Friends Day, June 8.

The campaign matchup from the consumer foods giant and food delivery company encouraged the celebration of unique friendships by ordering snacks for hosted get-togethers or sending care packages to faraway friends.

In celebrating the holiday, the promotion included a $2-off purchase of two or more participating snack items from General Mills through DoorDash.

“We know that a best-friend relationship is so special, which is why we decided to create a fun way for consumers to recognize their favorite someone and bring them joy through their favorite snack-time treats,” said Jamie Needham, senior customer marketing manager at General Mills. “We wanted to tap into a unique micro-holiday to celebrate those special relationships, especially as we head into summer where quick, on-the-go snacks are a necessity.”

Credit: ©Gratsy

Needham noted that the campaign was particularly targeted toward Gen Zers and millennial families with kids.

To kick off the campaign in advance of the holiday, General Mills and DoorDash created a free one-day “Besties on Broadway” event May 31 in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, where consumers had the opportunity to create a customized fanny pack, make friendship bracelets, enjoy free snacks and snap pictures with various denim-and-disco themed photo opps.

Credit: ©Gratsy

Paid social, influencer content and digital promotions on the DoorDash platform supported the campaign. Over 550 attendees visited the pop-up event over its six-hour length, more than 1,000 friendship bracelets were distributed and some 3,000 snacks—including Totino’s, Chex, Fruit Roll-Ups and Fruit by the Foot—were handed out.

“True friends are always there when you need them, and nothing says BFF like sending your friend’s favorite snack straight to their doorstep,” said Alanna Shipley, consumer insights expert at DoorDash. “We’re excited to celebrate National Best Friends Day with our new besties at General Mills.”

Credit: ©Gratsy

