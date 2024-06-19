General Mills and DoorDash’s snacks giveaway promotion marks Best Friends Day

June, moon, spoon. They’re terms from another era, but evoke especially friendly feelings for loved ones and BFFs at any time. This June was an especially warm and fuzzy month for General Mills and DoorDash, as they teamed up for a snacks promotion in celebration of National Best Friends Day, June 8.

The campaign matchup from the consumer foods giant and food delivery company encouraged the celebration of unique friendships by ordering snacks for hosted get-togethers or sending care packages to faraway friends.

In celebrating the holiday, the promotion included a $2-off purchase of two or more participating snack items from General Mills through DoorDash.

“We know that a best-friend relationship is so special, which is why we decided to create a fun way for consumers to recognize their favorite someone and bring them joy through their favorite snack-time treats,” said Jamie Needham, senior customer marketing manager at General Mills. “We wanted to tap into a unique micro-holiday to celebrate those special relationships, especially as we head into summer where quick, on-the-go snacks are a necessity.”