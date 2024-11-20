Gerry Graf launches ad award show with judges newer to the industry

“What we define as advertising has been changing incredibly quickly,” the Slap Global co-founder said. “There’s all these creators coming in who create advertising differently, and have been exposed to advertising differently. I just thought, ‘Oh, I wonder what they think is good. What gets them excited?’”

Once he had the idea for a show, Graf reached out to industry friends—Rob Reilly, Susan Credle, Anselmo Ramos, Lisa Clunie, Colleen DeCourcy and others—to get recommendations for jurors. The resulting group hails from places such as Bandits & Friends, Callen, HeimatTBWA, Joan, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, Squarespace and Supernatural AI. (See the full juror list here.)

The judging methodology

For the first Astroland show, there was no entry process. Rather, the jurors were each asked to pick five or six recent pieces of work they liked. (In future years, there will likely be a more typical process where agencies and brands can pay to enter.)

Work was defined more broadly than at some shows. Any piece of communication promoting a product, service or brand was eligible, including work from agencies and studios but also individual creators. Unofficial brand work developed by creators was accepted if the brand interacted with it in any way.

The jurors met on Zoom to explain their selections and cull a shortlist of about 90 pieces. They spent a few weeks scoring them. On a second Zoom, they weighed the scores, debated some more, moved things up and down and eventually finalized a winners list of about 60 pieces.