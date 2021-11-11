MasterClass makes student the star of its celebrity-studded campaign

“While we were filming for [the instructors'] classes, we knew what our script was going to look like for our films,'' Schriber said.

The team was able to capture new footage, such as Starr reacting to the spot's protagonist, and then integrate it into existing class footage and other scenes shot on set with the spot's student protagonist.

The actual shoot with the main character took only a few days, during which Anomaly teamed with content studio Logan. Anomaly Creative Director Cori Johnson and Art Director Conor Hagan said the team employed every trick in the book, including green screens, body doubles, stunt doubles, face replacement technology, camera moves, racing drones, 3D set builds and in-person set builds.

The campaign will launch nationally through linear and OTT. It will also include out-of-home static and digital placements, as well as cinema media placements in theater lobbies and pre-show commercials in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. The effort will expand internationally in 2022.

The spot was also timed with the upcoming holiday season in mind, Schriber said.

“Every year you tend to see us on TV more over the holidays because people really love to give MasterClass as a gift,” he noted. “I think particularly this year people are likely to find themselves in a bind as they get close to the holidays and are looking for a gift that for supply chain reasons isn't available, or they just need something that is instantaneously available.”

The brand, founded in 2014, has been ramping up its advertising over the past few years. Anomaly worked with MasterClass on previous campaigns including “Today’s the Day,” “The World Could Use One of You" and the “So Much New to Know” push from the spring. The brand also collaborated with Observatory for a campaign featuring Anna Wintour in 2019.

The latest push "is a celebration of the joy of doing," Johnson said.

"Sure, you’ve watched a MasterClass," added Hagan. “But now what are you going to do with that knowledge? You’ve learned how the world's best do it, and now it’s your turn."

