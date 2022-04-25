Melina Matsoukas’ Dela Revolucion brings diverse voices to the forefront

“We’ve seen too often talented Black and BIPOC filmmakers who are new to advertising set up to fail,” Brown said. “They create something great on their own, are snatched onto a roster and then left there without any strategy in place. By combining the creative superpower that is Melina and the production experience of Prettybird, we are creating something that quiets all of those doubts and actually allows for opportunity.”

As a top director who also happens to be female and a woman of color, Matsoukas is a rare figure in an industry that has long been dominated by white male talents. She was named Ad Age Creativity Awards 2021 Director of the Year for her work on Beats as well as notable spots for Nike and Amazon. Her work is known for provocative statements—the Beats spot, which earned 2021 Idea of the Year at the Creativity Awards, boldly challenged viewers’ love for Black culture, while “Formation” earned accolades for pushing the conversation on race relations and female empowerment.

Matsoukas has also made a name for herself in the broader entertainment world. Her directorial debut on the big screen was the 2019 film “Queen & Slim,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith. Matsoukas was also executive producer and director on Issa Rae’s “Insecure” and also helmed episodes of “Master of None.”

She said she was inspired to evolve the Dela Revolucion remit following the pandemic and cultural upheaval of the past few years. “The world was blowing up, and it got me trying to find out what my place was, not just as a filmmaker, but also as an activist, as a human,” she said. “How could I create change outside of my work?”

The company has already hit the ground running—quite literally. One of its directors, Sophia Nahli Allison, directed Droga5’s recent Lululemon spot promoting its first running shoe, specifically catering to women. It’s not your everyday sports ad, but filled with inventive shots from varied angles and diverse cinematographic approaches to capturing women in the throes of training. Allison is an experimental documentary filmmaker behind the Oscar-nominated “Love Song for Latasha” and one of Matsoukas’ mentees. Together, they previously worked on an HBO documentary, “Hallowed Ground.”