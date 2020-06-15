Microsoft Xbox's Adaptive Controller makes gaming truly accessible
The finalists in the Tech Innovation category spanned a broad range. They included Burger King’s mobile app that invited the fast feeder’s fans to “burn” the ad of its competitors to score free Whoppers, as well as an eye-opening digital tourism campaign that subverted a racist insult and transformed it into a positive message showcasing the wonders of Africa. But the jury gave the top honor to a product—the Microsoft Xbox Adaptive Controller.
The company’s new handset made gaming user-friendly for those with disabilities (its packaging was accessible, too). This led to remarkable marketing as well—an integrated campaign from McCann New York that included an uplifting Christmas ad celebrating the victory of young gamer Owen Sirmons, which then evolved into an endearing Super Bowl spot that hit No. 3 on USA Today’s Ad Meter.