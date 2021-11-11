Creativity

Director Ringan Ledwidge, master advertising storyteller, dies at 50

The industry remembers the talented director and looks back on his acclaimed ads for The Guardian, Levi’s, Nike, Puma and more
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on November 11, 2021.
ringan_obit_3x2b.jpg

 

 
Credit: Rattling Stick

The advertising world has lost a cinematic giant with the death of director Ringan Ledwidge. 

Ledwidge died yesterday at the age of 50, having succumbed to cancer. He died in Bellingham, Washington, surrounded by family and loved ones. He is survived by his wife and baby daughter.

The U.K.-born Ledwidge helmed numerous acclaimed ads, for brands including The Guardian, Levi’s, Axe, Puma, Nike, Miller Lite, NBA and many more. He was a rare, all-around talent whose storytelling skill spanned an array of genres, including fast-paced thrillers, intense dramas, sweet love stories, visual spectacles and comedy—or some surprising mix of the above. 

Born in 1971, Ledwidge graduated from England’s Ravensbourne School of Design. He began his career in graphic design and photojournalism but eventually transitioned into directing ads, earning spots on to-watch lists from industry press as well as the Best Young Director nod at Cannes. In the U.S., he was represented out of respected shops including Epoch and Smuggler and eventually went on to team with director Daniel Kleinman to open his own top production company in the U.K., Rattling Stick, which later expanded stateside.

“All of our hearts at Rattling Stick are broken today having to share the news that Ringan passed away early this morning and way, way too soon in life,” Rattling Stick Executive Producer and Partner Joe Biggins told Ad Age on Wednesday. “We are sending positive energy, love and strength to his wife and daughter. If you knew him, you know how devastating it is to lose someone so magnetic and brilliant. If you didn’t know him, I wish you could have, he was an amazing director and a better man who will be missed dearly and never forgotten.”

Ledwidge was known for his meticulousness when it came to all aspects of craft. Such was on full display in acclaimed spots such as The Guardian’s “Three Little Pigs,” a modern-day take on the classic nursery tale created with BBH London, and Puma’s “After Hours Athlete,” via Droga5, which earned the Film Craft Grand Prix at Cannes. 

Davud Karbassioun, president of Pulse Films, had been a producer at BBH London on some of Ledwidge’s most memorable work, including the “Three Little Pigs” ad and spots for Levi’s, Lynx and Barnardos. Karbassioun considered Ledwidge his "hero" and dear friend. He noted that while the director was an obsessive craftsman and researcher, he “also had this very rare ability and enthusiasm to get everyone excited and on his side. Clients, agencies, crew, artists, talent all respected and trusted him and were willing to leap into his vision with him.”

Matt Hunnicutt, former head of production at Wieden+Kennedy, worked with Ledwidge on major spots for Nike such as “The Switch” and “Winner Stays.” He too saw in Ledwidge a pied piper who summoned those around him into his exhilarating creative world, all while celebrating the talent they brought to the party. 

“As a creative partner, Ringan always wanted you to feel the same infectious joy of loving something just as deeply as he did,” Hunnicutt said. “That energy for elevating and empowering people was his magic. It’s what made Ringan such a tremendous storyteller, partner and friend through the years for us. He was uniquely interested in each person and what moved them in order to realize a genuine emotion that would transcend.”

All, in the service of the message. “I choose what I do purely on the idea,” he told Ad Age in 2014, when discussing the ambitious, cinematic Sainsbury’s holiday centered on the World War I 1914 Christmas truce.

“There’s an effortlessness to his visual storytelling,” said Stuart Brown, a creative director at Apple and former Wieden+Kennedy creative who had worked with Ledwidge on Nike. “Like with the best writing you get so lost in the story that you don’t feel the author, in his work you get utterly lost in the stories and you don’t feel the director or any production choices.”

Ledwidge's skills extended to music videos, for the likes of Massive Attack, as well as on features with the 2006 horror thriller "Gone." But his cinematic mastery was most palpable in his legacy of ad world projects that entertained as much as they delivered for the client.

“He never did a director’s cut—he never needed to,” Karbassioun said. “He believed his responsibility was to get the very best expression of the work out to the real world and would fight for what he believed in every step of the way, always with the best intentions."

In 2018, Ledwidge was awarded Director of the Year at Ad Age’s Creativity Awards, following an especially standout run of projects that included mesmerizing ads such as an end-of-days tale for Jose Cuervo from CPB L.A. and a completely out-of-the box move for Audi, via BBH London. Ad Age also deemed the latter, “Clowns,” as 2017’s best ad of the year, for its artfulness as well as its inspired approach to showing off the product. 

And though his ads worked hard to do their job, Ledwidge "made advertising that didn’t look or feel like advertising—it transcended it," Karbassioun added. "So much can be learned from studying his body of work. It’s a welcome reflection of the real creative opportunity in this mad industry as well as a reminder of why so many of us are drawn to it.”

Ringan Ledwidge when he won Ad Age's Creativity Award for Director of the Year in 2018

Credit: Ad Age

It wasn’t just his work, but also his character that inspired even the most inspiring of industry talents. It’s “beyond sad,” said Accenture Interactive CEO and Droga5 Founder David Droga, whose agency had worked with Ledwidge on spots for Puma, Prudential and Allstate. “He was such an immense talent and an even better person. He brought to life many of my favorite commercials and will remain a high-water mark for anyone who cares about quality storytelling, but I’m devastated for his young family more than anything.”

“Ringan was kind—down to his bones,” added Droga5 London Chief Creative Officer David Kolbusz, who had worked with Ledwidge while he had been a creative director at Goodby, Silverstein & Partners and while at BBH London on the “Three Little Pigs” ad for The Guardian. “He had so much love and curiosity and empathy for everyone he met. The thought of causing anyone a moment’s pain, discomfort or sadness was unbearable to him. The world is short on genuinely good people and when we lose one too early it’s an unspeakable tragedy. He was a brilliant creative talent and an exceptional director, but I’ll miss his heart most of all.”

Rattling Stick's Biggins said that Ledwidge's final project, a cancer PSA, is yet to be released. His final resting place will be in the U.K., somewhere by the sea. The company will also be holding a bicoastal memorial for him, but the date is yet to be determined.

Here, a look back at some of Ledwidge's best films. 

Lynx 24/7: Getting Dressed
2005

This ad for Lynx from BBH London traces a one-night stand all the way to the moment it began. It’s not a raunchy affair but a surprisingly sweet love story. Nick Gill, who had been the copywriter at the time, told Ad Age’s Creativity that Ledwidge had been inspired by a clip from a Jim Jarmusch film “of two young punks walking past a building, and I loved it. The camera was across the street and the two figures looked kind of simple and innocent against this big backdrop of concrete.” The spot takes place in a similarly spartan setting, which helped to make the romance shine even more. 

Levi’s: Dangerous Liaisons
2008

This love story, again via BBH London, depicted a couple’s passionate affair across decades. Though their styles changed with the passing years, Levi’s remained the constant. The spot was set to Little Annie’s “Strange Love,” which was one of Ledwidge’s inspired decisions that ultimately helped to make the spot shine. BBH creative director at the time Steve Wakelam told Ad Age’s Creativity, “The song was the last thing to come. It was a real 11th-hour nail-biter. Ringan pulled ‘Strange Love’ out of the bag and the lyrics had just enough relevance to make it feel right without being too obvious.”

Hovis: Go On Lad
2008

The industry seemed to turn to Ledwidge for its time-travel stories, which also included this epic 2008 spot for bread brand Hovis, in which a boy journeys, with his loaf of bread, through more than a century of British history. It was created out of Miles Calcraft Briginshaw Duffy and was a success with both critics and consumers, leading to a rise in sales for the brand. 

Logitech: Ivan Cobenk
2010

Arguably one of Ledwidge’s funniest pieces of work was this 2010 Logitech ad from Goodby Silverstein & Partners, starring Kevin Bacon’s biggest (and possibly weirdest) fan Ivan Cobenk, played by Kevin Bacon. “They were paying Kevin Bacon to play someone obsessed with Kevin Bacon—and I thought it was important to have fun with that,” Ledwidge said in an interview with D&AD, the respected British design and advertising education organization and awards show. “So we gave him a comb-over and changed his nose. I wanted people to think ‘that’s really fucking weird, it looks like Kevin Bacon.’ And I thought for him as an actor playing himself it would be more fun.”

Puma: After Hours Athlete
2011

This ad from Droga5 New York shined a light on an unexpected athlete—young people who experience the thrill of victory and agony of defeat of after-hour sports including karaoke, bowling, foosball and more. An elegant symphonic score backed the vignettes alongside a voice over from Urge Overkill’s Nash Kato, imparting a nostalgic tinge to the story. The ad earned the Film Craft Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions in 2011, after a unanimous decision by the jury. “It’s effortlessly done yet carries a lot of impact and emotion,” Jury President Keith Rose said at the time. “It was made up of a flawless number of parts that ...  became the total. It’s just the ultimate filmmaking craft done at its simplest best.”

The Guardian: Three Little Pigs
2012

In 2012, U.K. newspaper The Guardian teamed with BBH London on its first major brand campaign in 25 years, which revisited the classic nursery tale “The Three Little Pigs” as if it were a modern-day news story, replete with the attendant opinions and noise from armchair pundits and social media. Ledwidge turned to classic nursery rhyme illustrations from the 1920s and 1950s for inspiration and used costumes made from original molds of the Royal Ballet Company’s production of “Beatrix Potter.”

"I liked that the film inhabited its own parallel universe that was familiar but also allowed the viewer to embrace elements of fantasy," Ledwidge told Ad Age.

Sainsbury’s: 1914
2014

U.K. supermarket Sainsbury’s 2014 holiday ad was a cinematic masterpiece from AMV BBDO that recreated the Christmas Day World War I truce between German and British troops. It drew controversy for commercializing war, but Ledwidge defended the idea. “How come it's fine for a big studio to do a movie about the war, and make a lot of money for a huge corporation, and not for a supermarket?” he told Ad Age. “It's an anti-war film and just because it's financed by a brand doesn't take away from that. If anything, the fact that it's going out during ‘The X-Factor’ and will be seen by a young audience makes it more important … It's an easy target if you want to attack consumerism, but my feeling is the positives outweigh the negatives.”

Nike: Winner Stays
2014

A neighborhood pick-up game becomes a star-studded match for the ages in this four-minute ad for Nike soccer from Wieden+Kennedy. 

Nike: The Switch
2016

When this six-minute spot debuted in 2016, it was Nike’s longest-ever soccer ad and the most extensive shoot that football star Cristiano Ronaldo had ever participated in. But Ledwidge filled each frame with pure joy in telling the soccer-world version of “Freaky Friday,” showing Ronaldo swapping bodies with a young fan. “‘Winner Stays’ and ‘The Switch’ were among the most complicated, high-profile productions of the past decade,” said Hunnicutt. “They were both creative jigsaw puzzles for us to make as we never had athletes to film together, much less in the same city. Ringan was calm and fearless about the challenges as he invented a seamless way to tell those stories while never losing sight of the humanity needed to make them so compelling. His relentless technical prowess and instincts supported his craft so the viewer was always able to purely enjoy the emotion of the story. That was his gift in everything he did.”

Axe: Susan Glenn
2012

When this spot from BBH New York debuted, it earned much praise for introducing a thoughtful, poignant sensibility to the testosterone-fueled category of male personal care, with the help of unexpected protagonist Kiefer Sutherland. “My thinking was that it needed to feel like memories,” Ledwidge told D&AD. “When you remember things it’s not an edit in your head; they all merge and blend into one another. I wanted these memories to be one train of thought, to have a dream-like, fluid quality."

Jose Cuervo: Last Days
2017

Ledwidge’s keen eye for detail and exuberance were palpable in this action-packed ad for Jose Cuervo via CPB L.A. The film was set during the end of days and showed the world being torn to shreds, yet the patrons of a local pub make the best of it and spend their last few minutes having the time of their lives. 

Audi: Send in the Clowns
2017

Ad Age deemed this ad, created out of BBH, the best spot of 2017. It was an auto product demo like no other, a curious, funny tale of clowns gone wild on the road, while an Audi deftly survives their antics thanks to the vehicle’s tech. Lisa Hannigan’s haunting cover of “Send in the Clowns” added to the charm. 

 

 

 

Miller Lite: Followers
2019

Drama, comedy, visual allure. Ledwidge brought it all to this 2019 spot from DDB Chicago conveying the message that Miller Lite is “the original social media.” The darkly comedic black-and-white ad was a metaphor for social media’s “follow” culture and depicted a trio absconding from hoards of people, part of a push encouraging consumers to “unfollow” Miller Lite on social media. 
 

NBA: Whole New Game
2020

In July of last year, Ledwidge helped Cartwright bring excitement to the NBA, despite the fact that the remainded of the season would be taking place entirely within the Orlando "Bubble." The campaign starred Issa Rae diving into courtside action, with the help of some greenscreen tech. 

 

Allstate: In good hands
2020

Droga5 turned to Ledwidge once again for its inaugural work for Allstate, a pair of spots that brought a quirky, jubilant voice to the brand’s “You’re in good hands” strapline. One ad depicted a woman who rolls out of bed and through her neighborhood, protected from harm by a buffer of blankets and carpets that grows increasingly massive as she travels along. 

