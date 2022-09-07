See how Volvo made a song from car noises with YouTube creator

The campaign was created with agencies Mindshare and Grey. It was also produced with entertainment company Ace Content. Along with the brand’s own YouTube page, creative will run on Huang’s and Bumford’s YouTube channels along with their Twitter and Instagram accounts. The brand declined to share media spend.

The aim of the spot is to reach a younger, multicultural consumer “who may not have considered a luxury SUV before,” said Leigh Moynihan, Volvo’s head of marketing, in a statement. “Knowing this audience cares most about design and tech, we tapped into the creative talents of Andrew Huang and Dresage and let them create content that shows off the XC60 in a new way that appeals to their broad audiences.”

“I was excited to work with Volvo Cars USA on this campaign to make the new design and features of the XC60 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid come to life,” said Huang in a statement. “Using the car to create a catchy beat made this such a fun project.”

Volvo said it will use Google's analytics platform to track viewer reaction to the XC60 video, which will help it fine-tune production marketing.

"It's an opportunity to see where consumer interest lies," Moynihan said. "We have plans to test out whether or not consumers are responding more favorably to the design aspects of the car versus technology."

The XC60, which competes with the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, accounted for more than a third of Volvo's U.S. sales last year, or 41,582 vehicles.

Other marketing efforts using everyday product sounds have included Jaguar’s efforts to make art from the noise of its car exhaust in 2017 and GE creating a soundtrack out of its engines, turbines and medical equipment in 2014.

Automotive News contributed to this story.