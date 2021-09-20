'Ted Lasso' ad creator tells the origin story of the Emmy-winning character

Big ad ideas can travel far. Last night, the Apple TV+ comedy “Ted Lasso” came away as a big winner at the Emmy Awards. The show, about a U.S. football coach who is unwittingly pulled into the role of steering a British soccer club, earned the award for best comedy series, along with three other comedy nods for best actor (Jason Sudeikis), supporting actress (Hannah Waddingham) and supporting actor (Brett Goldstein).
What many may not know is that the Lasso character originated in an advertising campaign, a series of promos conceived in 2013 out of agency The Brooklyn Brothers to showcase NBC’s coverage of the Premier League—it was the first U.S. network to bring the League’s entire season to American viewers. The Brooklyn Brothers Co-founder Guy Barnett, now chief creative officer of social impact agency Public Inc., looks back on creating the campaign alongside the series’ creators Sudeikis, Joe Kelly, Brendan Hunt and others.