'Ted Lasso' ad creator tells the origin story of the Emmy-winning character

It was Julie Mulholland, our long-time talent wrangler, who suggested Jason Sudeikis might be up for something. This was after we drew blanks with John Oliver, Seth Meyers, Ricky Gervais and a host of other celebrity football (soccer) fans.

I sat at my desk and scrolled through Jason’s "Saturday Night Live" archives on the YouTube. There was one character I liked—a southern football coach who was apologizing for his coaching teams’ pedophile inclinations—made around the time of the Jerry Sandusky revelations.

Wouldn’t it be funny, I thought, if this American coach was put in charge of an English football team? Not as a pedophile, obviously, but as a fish-out-of-water character. Through his ignorance we could shine a light on the sport our client NBC had just paid $250 million to air. And thus, the idea for Ted Lasso was born.

I wrote a quick script—with some of the jokes making it into the final ads—and presented it to the client. There’s a whole article between there and production as anyone who works in advertising will know. But let’s skip that because it’s boring.