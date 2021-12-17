10 biggest worldwide advertisers revealed: Datacenter Weekly

Insights from Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2021 report

“The final tally for advertising’s global pandemic pullback is in: Spending for the world’s 100 biggest advertisers skidded with the second-sharpest drop in the 35 years that Ad Age has produced its global report,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports in an introduction to the just-released Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2021 ranking.

“But the most intriguing takeaway” from the report, Johnson adds, “may be the surprising number of global advertisers that actually increased ad spending amid last year’s tumult.”

Dig deeper: The Ad Age World’s Largest Advertisers 2021 report includes an exclusive ranking of the top 100 advertisers; a ranking of advertisers with the sharpest ad spending increases and decreases; and stats about the top 100 advertisers by category, country and region.

Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell

