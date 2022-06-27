Datacenter

Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before

What happened to ad spending in past recessions. What ad forecasters predict for 2022 and 2023
By Bradley Johnson. Published on June 27, 2022.
Leading National Advertisers 2022—What's inside

The economy is down for the count. U.S. gross domestic product fell in the first quarter, stocks tumbled into a bear market this month and consumer sentiment is sinking. Inflation, interest rates and recession fears are rising fast.

Overall U.S. ad spending—and ad spending for the 100 Leading National Advertisers—declined in each of the four recessions dating back to 1991.

Advertising spending actually rose during the rough recessions of 1973-75, 1980 and 1981-82—periods marked by double-digit inflation that drove up the costs of goods and services, including advertising.

History could be repeating itself: The U.S. consumer price index jumped 8.6% in the 12 months ended May 2022. That’s the largest 12-month increase since 1981.

Key rankings, stats and analysis from Ad Age’s annual report on marketers
Despite the headwinds, advertising forecasters predict U.S. ad spending will keep growing. But agency and media stocks have tumbled—falling in some cases more sharply than the broader market, one possible indication of investor pessimism about advertising, media and marketing.

Want good news? Let’s talk about … last year.

As the economy and ad market emerged from the COVID-19 lockdown, ad spending for the 100 Leading National Advertisers in 2021 grew at its fastest pace since 1976, when the nation was climbing out of a deep recession.

More from Ad Age's annual report on marketers: The Leading National Advertisers in 2021 scored the second-biggest spending gain on record, an extraordinary turnaround from the pandemic plunge in 2020.

U.S. advertising forecast:
Source: WPP’s GroupM (This Year Next Year, June 2022). More info: groupm.com. Numbers rounded. Figures for traditional media (for example, TV and newspaper) include their digital extensions. Internet (pure play) includes only pure-play internet media (for example, Facebook and Google).

Share of U.S. advertising by medium over time:
Source: Publicis Groupe’s Zenith (Advertising Expenditure Forecasts, June 2022); share calculated by Ad Age Datacenter. More info: zenithmedia.com. Numbers rounded. Internet includes digital extensions of traditional media. 
U.S. ad spending growth over time:
Source: Publicis Groupe’s Zenith (Advertising Expenditure Forecasts, June 2022). More info: zenithmedia.com. Numbers rounded. Internet includes digital extensions of traditional media. 
Leading National Advertisers spending growth over time:
Source: Ad Age Datacenter. From Leading National Advertisers reports over time based on total U.S. ad spending for nation’s 100 biggest advertisers.

Aftershocks: How ad spending has rebounded from seismic events:
Source: Ad Age Datacenter analysis of historic U.S. ad spending data from McCann’s Robert J. Coen (Great Depression, World War II). Leading National Advertisers reports based on total U.S. ad spending for nation’s 100 biggest advertisers (Great Recession, COVID-19 pandemic). 
About LNA 2022: AdAge.com/aboutlna2022.
 
Bradley Johnson

Bradley Johnson

Bradley Johnson is Ad Age's director of data analytics and runs Ad Age Datacenter with colleague Kevin Brown.

 

