Leading National Advertisers 2022—Will ad spending rise in the (coming) recession? It’s happened before

The economy is down for the count. U.S. gross domestic product fell in the first quarter, stocks tumbled into a bear market this month and consumer sentiment is sinking. Inflation, interest rates and recession fears are rising fast.

Overall U.S. ad spending—and ad spending for the 100 Leading National Advertisers—declined in each of the four recessions dating back to 1991.

Advertising spending actually rose during the rough recessions of 1973-75, 1980 and 1981-82—periods marked by double-digit inflation that drove up the costs of goods and services, including advertising.

History could be repeating itself: The U.S. consumer price index jumped 8.6% in the 12 months ended May 2022. That’s the largest 12-month increase since 1981.