The ‘creepy' marketing tactic consumers hate, plus what makes them loyal to brands: Datacenter Weekly

Key insights from Cheetah’s Digital Consumer Trends Index

Cheetah Digital just released its 2022 Digital Consumer Trends Index, a report it produced in collaboration with Econsultancy; it’s based on data from 5,404 surveyed consumers in the U.S. plus Australia, France, Japan, Spain, the U.K. and Ireland. A few key insights:

Brand loyalty: The report says that “brand loyalty is on the rise, with 57% of consumers prepared to pay more to purchase from a preferred brand. This is backed up by huge increases in the number of consumers who are loyal to a brand because they understand them as an individual (110% increase), treat their data with respect (71% increase), align with their personal values (58% increase) and admire their loyalty program (55% increase).”

Email marketing: “Email still beats banner ads, social media ads, organic posts and SMS by up to 108%, with half of consumers reporting they have purchased a product directly as a result of an email they received in the last 12 months.”

Personalization and data-sharing: “The majority of consumers want to receive personalized content and offers from trusted brands and will readily share personal data for it. However, they prefer brands use data that has been explicitly shared directly to the brand (zero-party data).”

Consumers really hate feeling like they’re being stalked: “They do not feel comfortable with cookie-fueled ads or location tracking—they still see this as a creepy marketing tactic.”

