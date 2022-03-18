Welcome to Ad Age Datacenter Weekly, our data-obsessed newsletter for marketing and media professionals.
The ‘creepy' marketing tactic consumers hate, plus what makes them loyal to brands: Datacenter Weekly
NBCU’s data deal with Dentsu
NBCUniversal is working with Dentsu to integrate the agency into its first-party data and identity platform,” Ad Age’s Asa Hiken reports. “The deal makes Dentsu the first agency partner to have access to the NBCUnified platform, which the media giant launched in January to help support advertisers’ desire for first-party data solutions amid the demise of the third-party cookie and data crackdowns.”
Essential context: “The deal will utilize all personal-level and household-level IDs from Dentsu’s M1 platform, as well as data from advertisers, with NBCU’s pool of over 150 million consumer IDs collected from across its portfolio of networks, streaming services and theme parks.”
Previously: “NBCUniversal opens clean room to Omnicom amid first-party data arms race,” also from Ad Age’s Asa Hiken.
Key insights from Cheetah’s Digital Consumer Trends Index
Cheetah Digital just released its 2022 Digital Consumer Trends Index, a report it produced in collaboration with Econsultancy; it’s based on data from 5,404 surveyed consumers in the U.S. plus Australia, France, Japan, Spain, the U.K. and Ireland. A few key insights:
Brand loyalty: The report says that “brand loyalty is on the rise, with 57% of consumers prepared to pay more to purchase from a preferred brand. This is backed up by huge increases in the number of consumers who are loyal to a brand because they understand them as an individual (110% increase), treat their data with respect (71% increase), align with their personal values (58% increase) and admire their loyalty program (55% increase).”
Email marketing: “Email still beats banner ads, social media ads, organic posts and SMS by up to 108%, with half of consumers reporting they have purchased a product directly as a result of an email they received in the last 12 months.”
Personalization and data-sharing: “The majority of consumers want to receive personalized content and offers from trusted brands and will readily share personal data for it. However, they prefer brands use data that has been explicitly shared directly to the brand (zero-party data).”
Consumers really hate feeling like they’re being stalked: “They do not feel comfortable with cookie-fueled ads or location tracking—they still see this as a creepy marketing tactic.”
Keep reading here.
Why TV networks aren’t ready to ditch Nielsen data
“TV networks are bullish on using alternatives to Nielsen panel data as currencies for deals in the upcoming spring ad haggle,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff and Jeanine Poggi report. “But despite Nielsen’s widely reported issues and new alliances forging between media sellers and measurement firms, it’s unlikely 2022 will be the year the TV industry shifts en masse away from Nielsen.”
Essential context: “Advertisers are expressing a lack of confidence in these new solutions as a result of just not enough time before dealmaking kicks off to prove that they are a reliable alternative. ... Instead, this year’s tests could set the stage for a bigger share shift in 2023, and, ultimately, topple the near-monopoly Nielsen has enjoyed for decades.”
See also: “Byron Allen sues Nielsen alleging fraud over measurement failures,” from Ad Age’s Jack Neff.
And: “Nielsen buyout may be driven by doubts about its next-generation measurement,” also from Ad Age’s Jack Neff.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “U.S. economy flexes muscle with jobless benefit rolls at 52-year low; factories humming,” per Reuters.
• “The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates—here’s the next shoe to drop,” from Yahoo Finance.
• “Fed’s Bullard says interest rates need to rise above 3% to quell inflation,” per Fox Business.
• “Inflation vs. Recession: The Fed Is Walking a Tightrope,” from The New York Times.
• “How Big a Threat to the U.S. Economy Is the War in Ukraine?,” from The New Yorker.
See also: “How the marketing industry is responding to the Ukraine war,” from Ad Age.
Just briefly
• “How brands can guarantee they own their own data,” from Ad Age.
• “Microsoft data centres to heat Finnish homes, cutting emissions,” per Reuters.
• “As Virus Data Mounts, the J.&J. Vaccine Holds Its Own,” The New York Times reports.
• “Ireland’s privacy watchdog sued for inaction over ‘massive Google data breach,’” per TechCrunch.
• “Fixing Data Overload in Health Care,” from Harvard Business Review.
• “Russian pipeline company Transneft hit by data leak dedicated to Hillary Clinton,” per The Verge.
