The Dodo tops Tubular’s first GRP-based U.S. media & entertainment video publisher ranking: Datacenter Weekly

The latest data on ad industry employment
“Employment in advertising, public relations and related services rose by 2,200 jobs in October,” Ad Age Datacenter’s Bradley Johnson reports, citing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). “But today’s report from BLS revealed the biggest monthly job drop on record for internet media as internet staffing pulled back from an all-time high. Ad agency employment also slumped.”
Keep reading here for Johnson’s drill-downs (complete with charts) on ad industry employment by various BLS subcategories.
Macroeconomic news and data in a nutshell
• “U.S. jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 269,000 as firms avoid layoffs during labor shortage,” per MarketWatch.
• “Companies add 571,000 jobs in October thanks to a big boost in hospitality hires, ADP says,” CNBC reports.
Kroger expands access to its customer data
“Retailers selling or sharing customer data isn’t new, but Kroger Co. is going a step further by giving brand marketers unprecedented access to independently dive into its trove of household purchase data,” Ad Age’s Jack Neff reports. “The just-launched Collaborative Cloud goes beyond curated reports Kroger’s 84.51° data and analytics unit has historically sold. It lets brands’ data scientists answer their own questions and create their own projects, providing aggregated, anonymized access to shopping data collected via Kroger loyalty programs from nearly half of U.S. households—around 60 million—said Patrick Kelly, VP of product at 84.51°.”
Essential context: “Kroger is the second-largest U.S. grocery retailer behind Walmart, with more than a dozen chains including City Market, Food 4 Less, King Soopers and Ralphs,” Neff notes.
Keep reading here.
Pet-friendly
Tubular Labs, the global video analytics company, introduced a new gross rating point (GRP) measurement system this week for all non-perishable videos on Facebook and YouTube—and the animal-obsessed content juggernaut The Dodo tops the first-ever GRP-based Tubular leaderboard of U.S. media & entertainment creators. (Tubular also rolled out GRPs for its customers in Brazil, France, Germany, Mexico and the U.K.)
Like old-school TV GRPs, Tubular’s GRPs are meant to gauge reach and frequency of impressions in relation to a given target audience during a specific time period. Tubular was already measuring de-duplicated audiences for YouTube and Facebook videos through its Tubular Audience Ratings (TAR); the new GRP measurement builds on that system and is meant to “allow customers to compare against all publishers and monitor the expected delivery against a target demo to evaluate media partners for cross-platform social video advertising or branded content,” as Tubular put it in a statement.
Video publishers with a minimum base of 1 million views per month on Facebook or YouTube can access GRP data through Tubular’s client dashboard, and Tubular will be releasing selected monthly leaderboards for different content niches and global markets following a 30-day processing period.
U.S. media & entertainment video publisher ranking by Tubular GRPs, Sept. 2021
1. The Dodo: 97.6 (63.5 million unique U.S. viewers)
2. Cocomelon: 94.9 (53.9 million)
3. Fox News: 76.2 (28.3 million)
4. WWE: 69.8 (23.7 million)
5. Movieclips: 52.5 (30.5 million)
6. Tasty: 52.5 (49.6 million)
7. NFL: 48.2 (22.7 million)
8. BuzzFeed Video: 38.4 (44.0 million)
9. FailArmy: 37.5 (30.4 million)
10. Inside Edition: 37.5 (19.1 million)
Essential context: Tubular serves as the data supplier for the Global Video Measurement Alliance, which includes Group Nine, Discovery, Digitas, ViacomCBS, BuzzFeed and other major players (as well as Tubular itself).
Go local
“Univision selected Comscore as its sole linear TV viewership measurement service for three U.S. markets, partnering with the company as networks across the country broaden their audience currency horizons beyond long-time powerhouse Nielsen,” Ad Age’s Ethan Jakob Craft reports. “The agreement will see the Nielsen rival measure the Spanish-language media giant’s TV audiences in a trio of newly acquired markets—Orlando and Tampa, Florida, and Washington, D.C.—while simultaneously working to refine Comscore’s own Hispanic viewership measurement capabilities.”
Essential context: “Univision’s three-market deal with Comscore is just the latest in a series of steps taken in the fast-evolving world of linear TV measurement. Many major U.S. networks this year have announced their intentions to look beyond ratings titan Nielsen, whose dominant status in the industry has been called into question after a series of recent measurement missteps, and at least experiment with other audience currency providers.”
Keep reading here.
Just briefly
Data gold: “New ways into the lucrative world of data science,” from the BBC.
Play ball: “VIZIO’s Inscape: 27.4% of TVs Watched Baseball in October,” per TVREV.
The China Syndrome: “Ignore China’s New Data Privacy Law at Your Peril,” from Wired UK.
Pin drop: “Pinterest’s user base declined again in the latest quarter,” from Bloomberg News (via Ad Age).
ICYMI: “Facebook to stop using facial recognition, delete data on over 1 billion people,” Ars Technica reports.
See also: “Australia Has Ordered Clearview AI To Delete All Facial Recognition Data Belonging To Its Citizens,” per BuzzFeed News.
Big Brother at work: “Employers are gathering data on your work habits. California labor advocates want to change this,” from the San Francisco Chronicle.
