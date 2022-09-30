Harry Styles’ mega fame by the numbers, plus top 5 states for CTV political ad targeting: Datacenter Weekly

Harry Styles’ mega fame by the numbers

• The Harry Styles vehicle “Don’t Worry Darling” is the No. 1 movie in U.S. theaters right now, and Styles is still on his massive “Love On Tour” concert tour in support of his second and third studio albums, “Fine Line” and “Harry’s House,” respectively. In fact, he’s playing the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, tonight, Sunday and Monday—the last three shows of a six-night residency there—then continues on to play six nights at the United Center in Chicago, followed by 15 nights (!) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.

• Per Enji Erdenekhuyag of NBC Chicago, tickets for Styles’ sold-out Chicago shows are ... not cheap for those turning to ticket reseller platforms. “According to StubHub, the artist’s Oct. 7 performance is the most expensive,” Erdenekhuyag reports, “with tickets starting at $350 in the upper section of the stadium and spilling over the $900 mark for closer seats that will provide unobstructed views of the stage.”

• In August and early September, it’s worth noting, Styles sold out 15 consecutive nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden—an accomplishment memorialized with a banner now permanently displayed inside the venue. “Styles joins just two other musical artists to have a banner in the Garden’s rafters, with Billy Joel and Phish both leaving their marks on the venue” previously, per Pollstar’s Ariel King.

• Styles now has 13.7 million subscribers on YouTube—up from 11.9 million in March, according to influencer marketing platform CreatorIQ, which keeps track of these things—and he’s racked up cumulative YouTube views of 4.7 billion as of this writing.

• In May alone, when “Harry’s House” dropped, Styles’ YouTube channel racked up 230 million views, per CreatorIQ.

• Styles now has 47.6 million followers on Instagram—a net gain of 3.2 million since March, per CreatorIQ.



• As of this writing, Styles’ song “As It Was” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100—its 15th week atop the chart.